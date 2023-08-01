'Bro is delusional': Stephen Jackson gets roasted on NBA Twitter for claiming to be the face of Black Lives Matter in 2020

Stephen Jackson was at the center of the Black Lives Matter Movement in 2020 that erupted following the brutal death of George Floyd. “Jack” became the unofficial spokesperson of Floyd’s family and friends who called out for help against a few members of Minnesota’s Police force.

Recently, Jackson ripped the NBA for not supporting the black community and for not reaching out to him during the height of the “BLM.” He called himself “the face of the biggest civil rights movement ever.”

The former NBA journeyman’s proud claim mostly didn’t sit well with some people on Twitter and responded:

Stephen Jackson’s tirade came in after he endorsed the “BIG3,” a league owned by rapper Ice Cube (via NBA Central):

“This is the only black-owned professional league. We need to come out and support it. I’ve been his [Ice Cube] since year one. He’ll tell you, I just wanna see him win. There’s no reason for the NBA not to support this league. It’s all ex-NBA players.

“I’m the face of the biggest civil rights movement ever - with the George Floy [incident]. I’m an NBA champion [and] played in the NBA. The NBA didn’t reach out to me for the “Black Lives Matter Movement” for social justice or equality.”

Most people were probably not expecting Stephen Jackson to become the voice of the George Floyd call for justice. It was only when they knew more about their history did they understand why the former Indiana Pacers player was heavily involved in the movement.

A day after Floyd’s death, Jackson spoke in a rally in Minnesota to call out Derek Chauvin and the officers responsible for his “twin’s” death. The emotional get-together helped the clamor for social justice and equality spread like wildfire across 50 US States and abroad.

Stephen Jackson's impact was undeniable. Based on the comments though, they're ripping him for putting himself over Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Stephen Jackson became a big part of the BIG3

Stephen Jackson retired after playing the 2013-14 season with the LA Clippers when he saw action in just nine games. He was already a champion with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 when he decided to call it a career.

Basketball, however, wasn’t easy to give up altogether. In 2017, he joined Ice Cube’s BIG3, adding more star power to the new league. He played for the Killer 3s which included former NBA players Chauncey Billups and Charles Oakley.

Despite still being a deadly force on offense, he couldn’t lead his team to the championship in his first three years with the league. In 2021, he quit playing and started coaching for the Trilogy.

The move was a resounding success as he steered the team to back-to-back titles. They will be looking for a three-peat this season.

