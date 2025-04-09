Stephen Jackson reveals heated confrontation with comedian who disrespected George Floyd

Stephen Jackson established a no-nonsense reputation as a player who stood up for teammates and was a leader on the teams he played for during his time in the NBA. His career, though, was also marred by off-court problems that gave him a negative image. Jackson hasn't gone quietly into retirement, stepping forward to support friends, such as the late George Floyd.
Floyd became headlines in 2020, which triggered the Black Lives Matter movement calling for new police department regulations to combat police brutality against African Americans. Stephen Jackson, a friend of Floyd's, became one of the voices of the movement.
He kept standing up for George Floyd even in death, like challenging comedian Charleston White for making disrespectful comments about Floyd.Stephen Jackson talked about the interaction on the One on One with Mike D. podcast on Tuesday, saying that he wouldn't tolerate that kind of talk based on how he was raised.
"I come from an era where we don't talk about dead people," said Jackson on his confrontation with Charleston White. "I'm just not that dude. I respect everybody, I don't talk about anybody, I'm not in anybody's business. I'm in my own lane, but I love hard and I love the people I love."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Because of his close relationship with Floyd, Stephen Jackson stepped up and became one of the first leaders of the social justice movement, using his platform to begin the fight for change. The Black Lives Matter movement quickly grew into a nation-wide phenomenon, resulting in changes to police systems all around the country.
Even after his death, though, Jackson still advocates for Floyd, going as far as to defend him from untrue rumors that are spread about him, even today.
Stephen Jackson defended George Floyd's history
While both Stephen Jackson and George Floyd might have had rocky pasts, Jackson has taken it upon himself to defend his late friend when false rumors surface about him. Later on in the conversation he had with Mike D., the former Golden State Warrior took the opportunity to shoot down a rumor that Floyd held put a firearm to a pregnant woman.
"If you know this story and you're from where we're from, you know the true story," said Jackson about the rumors. "He took that case for somebody else.... George wasn't that type of dude."
Jackson went on to say that while he doesn't mind what people think about George Floyd, he won't tolerate untrue rumors being thrown around that cast him in a poor light. Jackson has ties to Houston, Texas and has spoken out many times throughout his career, including when he played for the San Antonio Spurs about the people there, defending them from the media and advocating for them.
While Stephen Jackson might not carry a pristine record when it comes to his past, both as an NBA player and a member of the sports media world, he has been a strong supporter of his friends and those around him. His defense of George Floyd is only one example of the impact that Jackson has had off the court and how much he means as a representative of his community.
Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.