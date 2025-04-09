Stephen Jackson reveals heated confrontation with comedian who disrespected George Floyd

Stephen Jackson established a no-nonsense reputation as a player who stood up for teammates and was a leader on the teams he played for during his time in the NBA. His career, though, was also marred by off-court problems that gave him a negative image. Jackson hasn't gone quietly into retirement, stepping forward to support friends, such as the late George Floyd.

Ad

Floyd became headlines in 2020, which triggered the Black Lives Matter movement calling for new police department regulations to combat police brutality against African Americans. Stephen Jackson, a friend of Floyd's, became one of the voices of the movement.

He kept standing up for George Floyd even in death, like challenging comedian Charleston White for making disrespectful comments about Floyd.Stephen Jackson talked about the interaction on the One on One with Mike D. podcast on Tuesday, saying that he wouldn't tolerate that kind of talk based on how he was raised.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I come from an era where we don't talk about dead people," said Jackson on his confrontation with Charleston White. "I'm just not that dude. I respect everybody, I don't talk about anybody, I'm not in anybody's business. I'm in my own lane, but I love hard and I love the people I love."

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Because of his close relationship with Floyd, Stephen Jackson stepped up and became one of the first leaders of the social justice movement, using his platform to begin the fight for change. The Black Lives Matter movement quickly grew into a nation-wide phenomenon, resulting in changes to police systems all around the country.

Even after his death, though, Jackson still advocates for Floyd, going as far as to defend him from untrue rumors that are spread about him, even today.

Ad

Stephen Jackson defended George Floyd's history

While both Stephen Jackson and George Floyd might have had rocky pasts, Jackson has taken it upon himself to defend his late friend when false rumors surface about him. Later on in the conversation he had with Mike D., the former Golden State Warrior took the opportunity to shoot down a rumor that Floyd held put a firearm to a pregnant woman.

Ad

"If you know this story and you're from where we're from, you know the true story," said Jackson about the rumors. "He took that case for somebody else.... George wasn't that type of dude."

Jackson went on to say that while he doesn't mind what people think about George Floyd, he won't tolerate untrue rumors being thrown around that cast him in a poor light. Jackson has ties to Houston, Texas and has spoken out many times throughout his career, including when he played for the San Antonio Spurs about the people there, defending them from the media and advocating for them.

While Stephen Jackson might not carry a pristine record when it comes to his past, both as an NBA player and a member of the sports media world, he has been a strong supporter of his friends and those around him. His defense of George Floyd is only one example of the impact that Jackson has had off the court and how much he means as a representative of his community.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More