"Next day I had a Jordan contract in my locker" - Stephen Jackson recalls Michael Jordan signing him to replace his 'Walmart shoes'

Michael Jordan is regarded as one of the best standards of success in basketball. Regarding his iconic sneakers, former Warriors forward Stephen Jackson fondly remembered when the Bulls legend provided a Jordan contract for him. Back then, Jackson revealed that he used to be playing on the court with a pair of Protege shoes.

Jackson played over two seasons for the Charlotte Hornets following his time with the Pacers and the Warriors. Back then, Michael Jordan was still the majority owner of the franchise before he ended up selling to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall on Aug. 3, 2023.

Stephen Jackson commented on Thursday's "All The Smoke x Knuckleheads" live show. The clip was also shared on X.

"At the time I got my Jordan deal I was wearing Proteges," Jackson said. "The worst decision I ever made. I end up breaking my toe playing in them, right? So then I get traded to Charlotte where MJ at, I'm playing in them s***, I make a move ... I got my toe hanging out them ... [Jordan] felt so bad for me ... the next day I had a Jordan contract in my locker."

His former Pacers teammate Al Harrington also wore a pair of Protege sneakers. He was one of the convincing factors that led to Jackson's signing with the shoe brand.

Jackson criticized Protege's poor quality and performance by describing it as "Walmart shoes" based on his experience. Thankfully, Michael Jordan provided him with a pair of Jordan shoes, which worked in his favor.

Stephen Jackson talked about the first time he met Michael Jordan

On Jan. 10, 2024, Jackson appeared on the "Forgotten Seasons" podcast and shared what it was like to meet Michael Jordan for the first time. After he went up against the Hornets in a regular season game, the six-time champion had high praises for his excellent performance.

"Somebody came from behind and said," Jackson said,"'Good game, mother******, good game. That's what I'm talking about,'" Jackson said. "Just the smell, just the voice, everything... This wasn't a normal mother******; nothing was normal about it... Man, I turned around. I almost passed out, Black Jesus!"

There's nothing like meeting a childhood hero in person for the first time. Jordan was a prominent influence and motivation for many basketball players who aspired to reach the NBA.

Jackson even received incredible praise from the legend for putting forth an outstanding game. Fast forward to the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons, Jackson is his idol in the game.

