Why was George Floyd arrested by Derek Chauvin in 2020? NBA legend Stephen Jackson claims he confronted Charleston White over disrespecting Floyd

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson recently opened up about George Floyd on One on One W/ Mike D podcast April 9 episode. He claimed to have pulled over Charleston White in Dallas for reportedly insulting George Floyd during the same time.

He stated that Floyd had never shot a pregnant woman, addressing the rumor that he had tortured her. During the same, he added:

“I come from an era where we don't talk about dead people."

Further talking about it, he claimed:

"I just want to clear that up. He did not do that. That is a rumor. You know what I'm saying. I know him very well. I know what type of person is, and I know it's hard.."

Jackson here referred to George Perry Floyd Jr., who was an African-American man and was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25, 2020. This happened after an arrest was made following a store clerk’s report that Floyd had allegedly used a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill for a purchase.

George Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020, by Derek Chauvin

NBA legend Stephen Jackson further claimed that he hunted down football player Charleston White over allegedly disrespecting Floyd. Jackson said during the same podcast,

“For the sh*t they [Charleston] said about George Floyd, I went to Dallas for six weeks straight. I told Charleston, “You wanna mee? Let's talk it out if you have a problem. I am here.” So what even you said,salute to you bro! But I can’t respect you. I am gonna leave you alone.”

The podcast came 4 months after a video went viral on Facebook where White could be heard saying that Floyd allegedly died from a Fentanyl overdose. He would have died eventually. The police just happened to be leaning on his neck. They didn’t kill him.

For context, on the evening of May 25, 2020, George Floyd bought cigarettes at the Minneapolis supermarket store, Cup Foods. However, an employee of the shop thought Floyd had used a fake $20 bill to make the payment.

While Floyd was in his car, several workers came up to him and asked him to give up the cigarette, but he refused. One then reported to the police that Floyd was allegedly "awfully drunk" and was reportedly "not in control of himself" after using the "fake bills."

The store alerted the police. When the police reached the scene, they asked Floyd to show his hands. George Floyd was then handcuffed after the officer had removed him from the car.

When asked whether he was "on something right now”, he responded with a firm “No.” Floyd further told the police that he was recovering from COVID-19 and was claustrophobic and nervous.

A third police car pulled up shortly after, with Derek Chauvin and another officer. While seated in the backseat, Floyd said, "I can't f*cking breathe" twice. Then, as reported by NPR on July 15, 2020, George Floyd got out of the car as police pulled him out.

He was then reportedly pinned to the ground by Chauvin as he said, “I can’t breathe.” Shortly after that, he stopped moving and breathing. The paramedics were then called. Shortly after the authorities took him to the Hennepin County Medical Center emergency room, he was pronounced dead.

On the other hand, according to Fact Check's June 17, 2020, report, a well-known rumor spread involving George Floyd more than ten years ago. On Facebook, a picture of a woman's face covered in bruises and blood began making the rounds with claims:

“Aracely Henriquez was the woman kidnapped and brutally beaten by George Floyd and his five accomplices, as they searched her home for drugs and money. She was pregnant at the time, and he asked her if she wanted him to kill her baby.”

However, according to a Financial Times report from May 8, 2021, there was no proof that he had threatened a woman at gunpoint during an armed robbery for which he was found guilty.

Meanwhile, one can catch the One W/ Mike D podcast’s episode on YouTube.

