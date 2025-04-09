"She's smart to cancel"— Internet reacts to Keke Palmer seemingly scrapping the release of Jonathan Majors podcast episode

Keke Palmer reportedly planned to have Jonathan Majors on her podcast with Wondery, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The teaser for Major's episode reportedly appeared on the landing pages of the podcast, per The Daily Beast's Obsessed, but his name has since been replaced by rapper Kash Doll.

With Jonathan Majors' name being allegedly replaced for the guest appearance on the podcast's April 8 episode, netizens claimed it appeared that Palmer had second thoughts about talking to the actor. One Reddit user said that Keke Palmer's decision was a "smart" one.

"She's smart to cancel and I'm glad to see this but the original decision to have him on was very dumb. Now I'm seeing clops online of her defending R. Kelly. This really started a domino effect," a Reddit user commented.

Fan comment on Keke Palmer (Image via @Classic-Carpet7609/ Reddit)

More fans agreed that canceling was the right call, but they questioned why bringing him on the podcast was a good idea in the first place. The actor was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, and was sentenced to 52 weeks of a domestic violence intervention program and probation.

"Good, I don't know why she thought this would ever be a good idea. Though she has some weird apologist tendencies about abusive men in the industry, so not too surprising," a Reddit user said.

"It was a very stupid idea in the first place but I guess...," another user on Reddit commented.

"Well she made the correct choice eventually. That abuser needs to rot," a Reddit user added.

Meanwhile, other fans were only too glad that she allegedly canceled the interview with Jonathan Majors because they claimed that it couldn't have been good for her career.

"It's really good she did something about it, it clearly wouldn't have been good for her career," a user on Reddit said.

"It could've ruin[ed] her career tbh," another Reddit user added.

Keke Palmer was reportedly set to talk with Jonathan Majors about "Accountability and Moving Forward" before the podcast episode was canceled

Jonathan Majors has been on a redemption tour after being found guilty of domestic violence charges following an altercation with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in 2023. Joining Keke Palmer in her Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast was on Majors' schedule to promote his new movie, Magazine Dreams.

Before the April 8 episode with Majors was canceled, the landing page for his appearance was titled No Easy Answers: Accountability and Moving Forward, per The Daily Beast's Obsessed. However, the landing page has since disappeared behind a broken link. It was also removed from the Wondery+ page where the episode is set to appear for subscribers.

While the episode is unlikely to be released anytime soon, the interview has already been taped, according to the outlet, citing a TikTok video where Palmer was playing a "This or That" game with the actor. The short clip, in which Majors chose "owning the past" over "rewriting the future," was reportedly released to promote the interview.

Instead of Keke Palmer's interview with Jonathan Majors, it will be Kash Doll making a guest appearance. The episode is available on Wondery+, Apple Podcasts, and more.

