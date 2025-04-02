"KEKE SAY APRIL FOOLS RN" - Internet reacts as Jonathan Majors is set to be the next guest on Keke Palmer's podcast

Jonathan Majors sparked widespread online conversation after being announced as the next guest on Keke Palmer’s Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast. The upcoming episode, titled No Easy Answers: Accountability and Moving Forward with Jonathan Majors, is set to explore Majors' recent controversies and personal reflections.

The news was officially revealed on April 1, 2025, via Apple Podcasts and Wondery, the production company behind the show. On April 2, 2025, user Pop Base shared the announcement about the show's next guest on X:

"Jonathan Majors will be on Keke Palmer’s podcast ‘Baby, This is Keke Palmer’ next week", the X user wrote.

The post quickly went viral, igniting a wave of reactions across social media. Given that the announcement came on April 1, many assumed it was an April Fool’s joke.

"KEKE SAY APRIL FOOLS RN", one X user remarked

"APRIL MF FOOLS", another X user commented

Other netizens voiced their concerns over Palmer's decision to host Jonathan Majors, who was recently found guilty of reckless assault and harassment by a six-person jury in New York City. Some were worried that featuring him could damage Palmer's reputation:

"Keke, what are you even doing?", a netizen asked.

"You’d think she, of all people, wouldn’t want to give a platform to a confessed and convicted domestic abuser", another X user noted

"Me when I’m trying to sabotage my career on purpose", another X user commented

However, some users were intrigued by the episode, anticipating a deeper discussion about Majors’ perspective on his case:

"Looking forward to hearing Jonathan Majors share his side of the story on Keke Palmer’s podcast next week!", a user commented

"That’s gonna be an interesting convo!", another X user wrote

Jonathan Majors's ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari drops lawsuit, says she wants to "move forward"

Pre-Trial Begins For Actor Jonathan Majors' Domestic Violence Charges - Source: Getty

According to reports by People Magazine dated November 22, 2024, Grace Jabbari, the ex-girlfriend of actor Jonathan Majors, officially dropped her lawsuit against him, expressing her desire to "move forward" and begin healing.

Jabbari’s attorney, Brad Edwards, confirmed the case’s resolution, stating:

"We’re glad this case has been resolved and this chapter is closed so that Grace can now move forward and begin to heal", Brand Edwards said.

Grace Jabbari had originally filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York, alleging that Jonathan Majors engaged in a pattern of domestic abuse from 2021 to 2023.

As per the reports, one of the alleged incidents happened in September 2022 when Jonathan Majors threw her against "the hood of her car" and then took her inside their home.

"(He) started hitting her head against the marble floor while strangling her until she felt she could no longer breathe", the reports said.

Her legal action came months after Majors was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment following an altercation in Manhattan. However, Majors countered the allegations, asserting that Jabbari had been the aggressor in the incident.

Court documents obtained by People Magazine revealed that Jabbari filed a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice on November 21, 2024. This implied that she would not be able to refile the lawsuit against Jonathan Majors in the future.

Both parties, through their attorneys, agreed that:

"All claims against Defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice."

Following his conviction and subsequent firing from his Marvel studio's role as Kang the Conqueror, Jonathan Majors is refocusing on his career, starring in the independent revenge thriller Merciless while attending a domestic violence intervention program.

