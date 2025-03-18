Jonathan Majors' audio recording explored: Marvel actor allegedly admits to choking Grace Jabbari

Jonathan Majors reportedly admitted to strangling his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari during the September 2022 incident in a newly leaked audio. Rolling Stone published the alleged recorded conversation between the actor and his former girlfriend on Monday, March 17, 2025, where he allegedly admitted that he "aggressed" her.

Per the audio, the Creed III actor and Jabbari appeared to be discussing the aftermath of an explosive fight, which allegedly happened in their home in London. Majors can be heard saying:

"I'm ashamed [as] I've ever [been]... I've never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I've never aggressed a woman—I aggressed you."

The woman believed to be Grace Jabbari then interjected, saying:

"You strangled me and pushed me against the car."

Majors then replied:

"Yes, all those things are under 'aggressed'... That's never happened to me."

The audio continues with Jabbari asking Majors why he "aggressed" her and if it was because he thinks she said something "sarcastically," to which the actor replied that it was "clearly" more than that. She then responds, "Something inside of you," and he replies, "Yeah, towards you," before the audio cuts off.

Jonathan Majors was previously arrested for assault and harassment against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari

On March 25, 2023, Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on the allegation that he choked, assaulted, and harassed her former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The subsequent charges reportedly stemmed from an alleged incident that happened early that morning in Manhattan, per NBC News.

Jabbari reportedly took Majors' phone after she saw a text message she believed was from another woman, which the prosecutors later said reads, "Wish I was kissing you right now."

The act reportedly angered Majors, who allegedly responded by pulling Jabbari's finger, twisting her arm, and striking her in the face to get his phone back. NBC News mentioned that the dispute landed Jabbari in a hospital with "minor injuries to her head and neck."

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Majors was slapped with an eight-count indictment for assault and harassment. If convicted, it's enough to land the actor in prison for up to a year. He pleaded not guilty to all of them. During the domestic violence trial in November that same year, Jabbari testified about Majors' alleged "violent" rage but didn't bring up the September 2022 incident.

Jonathan Majors was found guilty at the time, but he avoided jail time as the presiding judge didn't deem it necessary. However, he was ordered to complete a 52-week domestic violence intervention program.

However, in March 2024, Jabbari filed another lawsuit, accusing the actor of defamation, assault, and battery. She alleged multiple instances of physical abuse during their relationship between 2021 and 2023 in the filing, which has since been dropped because of "prejudice."

However, in the filing, she mentioned one of the incidents, which happened in September 2022, like in the newly unearthed audio. Jabbari accused Majors of throwing her against the hood of her car before he allegedly brought her inside their home and "started hitting her head against the marble floor."

In the March 14, 2025, cover story by The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan Majors said that he is unable to comment directly on Jabbari's domestic violence allegations.

