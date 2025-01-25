“She got accused of being a victim of domestic violence” — Charlamagne Tha God says Kendrick Lamar’s fiancée has grounds to sue Drake

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God recently claimed that Kendrick Lamar's fiancée has grounds to sue Drake since the rapper accused her of being a victim of domestic violence and allegedly sleeping with Kendrick's best friend on the show The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 on January 24, 2025. Charlamagne said,

"The person who has the real defamation lawsuit in this situation is Kendrick's woman. She's not a public figure, she's minding her business and she got accused of being a victim of domestic violence. And he said that her child was from Kendrick's best friend and business partner. That's the real defamation."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Drake sued Universal Music Group (UMG) earlier this month, accusing the label of promoting Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us to tarnish his image and labeled him a "pedophile." On January 24, UMG filed a motion to dismiss Drake's defamation petition.

Charlamagne Tha God went on to say in the radio show that Kendrick Lamar's fiancée can sue him for the exact same thing he is suing UMG for. He also shared how he thinks Drake is suing UMG because of Kendrick, even though his fans deny it. The radio host added,

"What if somebody sues him back for the same exact thing? And I hate the fact that they keep saying, 'he's not suing Kendrick. He's suing UMG.' If the lawsuit is full of Kendrick Lamar lyrics, and that's the reason that you're suing, come on now."

Who is Kendrick Lamar's fiancée, and what did Drake say about her in his diss track?

According to People, Kendrick and his fiancée, Whitney Alford, have been together for decades. The couple are high school sweethearts who had met at Centennial High School in Compton, California, in southern Los Angeles.

The couple is known to be very private. In a 2015 interview with The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1, Kendrick revealed he proposed to Alford. The rapper told Billboard in an interview the same year how Alford is his best friend. He said,

"I wouldn't even call her my girl. That's my best friend. I don't even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she's somebody I can tell my fears to."

The couple has two kids: a daughter, Uzi, and a son, Enoch.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's diss battle started in October 2023. Whitney Alford got involved in the feud when Drake accused Lamar of being violent with Alford in his diss track Family Matters. He said,

"When you put your hands on your girl, is it self-defense 'cause she bigger than you?"

The rapper also accused Alford of having an alleged affair with Dave Free, the former president of Lamar's record label, Top Dog Entertainment.

"I heard that one of 'em little kids might be Dave Free," he rapped.

After Family Matters was released, Kendrick Lamar responded by releasing Not Like Us on May 4, 2024. The diss track was critically acclaimed, and Lamar recently received seven 2025 Grammy Awards nominations, including five for Not Like Us.

According to The New York Times, in November 2024, Drake filed a petition accusing UMG of allegedly using unfair means to inflate the popularity of the diss track Not Like Us and making it seem more popular than it is. The rapper also accused the label of reportedly defaming him.

