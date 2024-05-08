A complete break down of Kendrick Lamar's fifth diss track 'Not Like Us'

Less than 24 hours after Kendrick Lamar released his response directed at Drake and his entire family on Meet The Grahams, the former hit us with Not Like Us, his fifth official diss track aimed at Drizzy (including his verse on 'Like That').

Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us is currently occupying the No.1 spot on Apple Music's charts, followed by Euphoria and Family Matters. In the track, he adopts a fast-paced vocal delivery and flow, similar to his idol E-40, that he's referenced several times in interviews and past songs, most notably on his hit 2012 record Money Trees where he states:

"Dreams of livin' life like rappers do / Bump that new E-40 after school (Way after school, way after school) / You know, Big Ballin' With My Homies.”

Expand Tweet

Kendrick Lamar takes shots at Drake and the OVO entourage on his latest diss track, Not Like Us

The cover art Kendrick used for the diss track is a Google Maps screenshot of Drake's 100 million dollar mansion "The Embassy" at Park Lane Circle in Toronto, Canada.

The screenshot is creatively edited to resemble the way the residences of registered s*x offenders show up on Government public offender registries, with Kendrick Lamar implying there are over 14 individuals who are registered SOs living at The Embassy.

Although the diss track is clearly directed toward Drake, Kendrick also snipes out his entire OVO Sound signees and the rapper's entourage. Drake's personal security head "Chubbs," collaborator "PartyNextDoor," and OVO signee "Baka Not Nice" are a few of the 6ix God's associates that Kendrick Lamar takes shots at on Not Like Us.

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

[Verse]

"Ayy, Mustard on the beat, ho / Deebo any rap n*gga, he a free throw / Man down, call an amberlamps, tell him, Breathe, bro / Nail a n*gga to the cross, he walk around like Teezo."

Kendrick Lamar opens on Not Like Us by shouting out Mustard's famous producer tag "Mustard on the beat." He goes on to draw similarities between himself and the fictional bully, Deebo, from the 1995 film Friday, alluding to how he's been intimidating Drake ever since he dropped his diss tracks.

K-Dot also brings up frequent Drizzy collaborator, Teezo Touchdown, who's famously known for dressing up with nails attached to his clothes and hair, when citing how he intends on crucifying Aubrey on this track.

"What's up with these jabroni a*s n*ggas tryna see Compton? / The industry can hate me, f*ck 'em all and they mama / How many opps you really got? I mean, it's too many options / I'm finna pass on this body, I'm John Stockton."

Kendrick references the NBA legend John Stockton, known for being a great passer of the ball and who currently holds the record for Most Assists in NBA history with 15,806 assists when he implies that he too would pass over his entire competition.

"Beat your a*s and hide the Bible if God watchin' / Sometimes you gotta pop out and show n*ggas / Certified boogeyman, I'm the one that up the score with 'em / Walk him down, whole time, I know he got some ho in him."

Kendrick Lamar proceeds to emasculate Drake on this bar by doubling down on the Boogeyman claim Drizzy implied on Taylor Made Freestyle, claiming he's fine with having to shelf his Christian morals and beliefs if this rap beef calls for it.

"Pole on him, extort sh*t, bully, Death Row on him / Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young / You better not ever go to cell block one / To any b*tch that talk to him and they in love."

K-Dot brings up his previous claims of Drizzy being a "pedophile" from previous diss tracks like Meet The Grahams and 6:16 in LA, alluding to an Instagram post from 2018, where Millie Bobby Brown posted a picture of herself with Drake, calling him "a great friend."

Millie Bobby Brown as referenced on Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Not Like Us' (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

"Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him / They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs / And Party at the party playin' with his nose now / And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?"

Kendrick spends this entire bar calling out Drake's entourage by claiming Chubbs only hangs around the OVO CEO because he gets to leech off his success.

K-Dot proceeds to call out PartyNextDoor for supposedly being a cokehead, before bringing up Baka Not Nice (Travis Savoury) and his alleged s*xual assault case, questioning Drizzy on his affiliations.

"Certified Lover Boy? Certified p*dophiles / Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot, f*ck 'em up / Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, I'ma do my stuff / Why you trollin' like a b*tch? Ain't you tired? / Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor."

Kendrick Lamar ends his first verse by making fun of Drake's 2021 album Certified Lover Boy by instead calling him a "Certified P*dophile" especially when he uses a double entendre on the final line by referencing the musical note "A Minor" to push forward on his claims of Drizzy being predatory toward underage girls.

The official cover art for Drake's 2021 album 'Certified Lover Boy' as referenced by Kendrick Lamar on 'Not Like Us' (Image via YouTube/@DrakeOfficial)

[Chorus]

"They not like us, they not like us, they not like us (x2)"

Kendrick Lamar's chorus is basically him implying that his label PG Lang and associated label Top Dawg Entertainment and its associates are nothing like Drake and his entourage, alluding to heinous s*xual activity Kenny has claimed they're constantly involved in.

[Verse 2]

"You think the Bay gon' let you disrespect Pac, n*gga? / I think that Oakland show gon' be your last stop, n*gga / Did Cole foul, I don't know why you still pretendin' / What is the owl? Bird n*ggas and bird b*tches, go."

Kendrick calls out Drake for disrespecting Pac on Taylor Made Freestyle by implying he'd face severe consequences when his tour comes to Oakland. He also takes shots at Drizzy for betraying J. Cole by painting him as "weak" on Push Ups and Family Matters.

"The audience not dumb / Shape the stories how you want, hey, Drake, they're not slow / Rabbit hole is still deep, I can go further, I promise / Ain't that somethin'? B-Rad stands for b*tch and you Malibu most wanted."

Kenny states how Drizzy should be aware that the world isn't "dumb," citing that the latter can continue to shape the narrative however he pleases, but the truth about his secret life will eventually come to light.

"Ain't no law, boy, you ball boy, fetch Gatorade or somethin' / Since 2009, I had this b*tch jumpin' / You n*ggas'll get a wedgie, be flipped over your boxers / What OVO for? The Other Vag*nal Option? P*ssy."

Kendrick Lamar goes on to imply that Drake has been intimated by K-Dot's eventual takeover of Hip/Hop since he popped up back in 2009 before making fun of OVO's acronym, which stands for October's Very Own, by instead claiming the label stands for "Other Vag*nal Option".

"N*gga better straighten they posture, got famous all up in Compton / Might write this for the doctorate, tell the pop star, Quit hidin / F*ck a caption, want action, no accident / And I'm hands-on, he f*ck around, get polished."

Kendrick's shot at "posture" on this line could be an implication of Noah "40" Shebib's diagnosis of Multiple sclerosis, which attacks the immune system causing severe nerve damage that leaves the patient hunched over.

The entire bar implies how Kendrick Lamar isn't afraid of getting his hands dirty with petty lines attacking Drake and his whole crew.

"F*cked on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that's connivin' / Then get his face tatted like a b*tch apologizin' / I'm glad DeRoz' came home, y'all didn't deserve him neither / From Alondra down to Central, n*gga better not speak on Serena."

Kendrick brings up the well-documented incident of Drake having s*xual relations with Lil Wayne's girlfriend while Wayne was imprisoned back in 2010. He makes fun of Drizzy for supposedly getting Weezy's face tatted on his body as a means of apologizing for the same:

"And your homeboy need subpoena, that predator move in flocks / That name gotta be registered and placed on neighborhood watch / I lean on you n*ggas like another line of Wock' / Yeah, it's all eyes on me, and I'ma send it up to Pac, ayy"

Kendrick continues with the claim of Drake being a "predator," with his entire entourage engaging in similar activities, citing how they should all be registered and put on a neighborhood watch.

K-Dot references Tupac Shakur's 1996 fourth studio album, ALL EYEZ ON ME, when claiming that he too is in the spotlight and will avenge the disrespect Drizzy hurled towards Pac on Taylor Made Freestyle.

The official album cover for Tupac's 1996 album 'ALL EYES ON ME' as referenced by Kendrick Lamar on 'Not Like Us' (Image via X/@2PAC)

"Put the wrong label on me, I'ma get 'em dropped, ayy / Sweet Chin Music and I won't pass the aux, ayy / How many stocks do I really have in stock? Ayy / One, two, three, four, five, plus five, ayy."

Kendrick Lamar references the legendary WWE wrestler Shawn Michaels' finisher move, nicknamed "Sweet Chin Music," which finds the wrestler dropkicking his opponent in the chin before pinning him for a Three-count.

He also alludes to over 10 diss tracks he allegedly has in store for Drake, with us only being exposed to five so far.

"Devil is a lie, he a 69 God, ayy / Freaky a*s n*ggas need to stay they ass inside, ayy / Roll they ass up like a fresh pack of 'za, ayy / City is back up, it's a must, we outside, ayy."

Kendrick Lamar's final lines in Verse 2 find him equating Drake to the Devil for his alleged predatory actions, while making fun of his title as the "6ix God" by instead calling him a 69 God.

This claim doubles down on the s*xual nature of implications K-Dot has been alleging throughout this beef with Drizzy.

[Verse 3]

"Once upon a time, all of us was in chains / Homie still doubled down callin' us some slaves / Atlanta was the Mecca, buildin' railroads and trains / Bear with me for a second, let me put y'all on game / The settlers was usin' townfolk to make 'em richer / Fast-forward, 2024, you got the same agenda."

Kendrick Lamar uses the first couple of bars from his third verse to highlight that Drake might be mixed race but his actions and words imply he's insensitive to Black American History.

Dot recounts the history of slave treatment - referring to Atlanta as the primary location where Black Americans were forced by colonizers to build infrastructure - to state Drake has the same "agenda".

"You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance / Let me break it down for you, this the real n*gga challenge / You called Future when you didn't see the club / Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up / 21 gave you false street cred / Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head / Quavo said you can be from Northside / 2 Chainz say you good, but he lied."

Lamar claims Drake only uses Atlanta to up his cultural value and position before proceeding to make fun of his relationship with popular ATL rappers like Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Quavo, and 2 Chainz.

"You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars / No, you not a colleague, you a f*ckin' colonizer / The family matter and the truth of the matter / It was God's plan to show y'all the liar."

Kendrick Lamar ends his final verse on the song by referencing Drake's songs like Family Matters and God's Plan, when he claims that Drizzy has always kept the dark nature of his true intentions hidden from his associates and fans.

Drake in the music video for 'God's Plan' as referenced by Kendrick Lamar on 'Not Like Us' (Image via YouTube/@DrakeOfficial)

[Bridge]

"He a fan, he a fan, he a fan / He a fan, he a fan, he a / Freaky a*s n*gga, he a 69 God / Freaky a*s n*gga, he a 69 God / Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life / Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life (x2)"

Kendrick Lamar's bridge on this song finds him calling Drake a fan of K-Dot's music while simultaneously making fun of Drizzy's behavior and personality by stating the word "fan" is an acronym for the term "Freaky a*s n*gga".

"Let me hear you say, OV-ho (OV-ho) / Say, OV-ho (OV-ho) / Then step this way, step that way / Then step this way, step that way."

Kenny ends the bridge by publicly stating that everybody who doesn't stand by Drake should step onto his side of the court, thereby siding with Kendrick Lamar.

[Outro]

"Are you my friend? / Are we locked in? / Then step this way, step that way / Then step this way, step that way."

Kendrick Lamar's final outro finds him questioning both his and Drake's associates, telling them that if they truly believe they are "friends" with K-Dot, they should disown Drizzy and side with him instead.

Dot's Not Like Us was produced by Mustard, with assistance from Sounwave & Sean Momberger, to compose a bouncy diss track fit for Kendrick Lamar's ecstatic flows and cadence.