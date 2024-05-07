Does Drake have a Lil Wayne tattoo? Kendrick Lamar's Weezy reference in latest diss 'Not Like Us' discussed

In his diss track, Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar claimed Drake allegedly has a Lil Wayne tattoo to appease the latter. Lamar, who posted the song on his YouTube channel on Saturday, May 4, 2024, rapped:

"F*ck a caption, want action, no accident, and I’m hands-on? He f*ck around, get polished. F*cked on Wayne's girl while he was in jail, that's conniving/ Then get his face tatted like a b*tch, apologizing."

While the Drake vs. K. Dot feud began in 2013, it escalated in recent days, with both rappers exchanging back-to-back diatribes, including Lamar's Meet the Grahams and Hotline Bling singer's The Heart Part 6. Each song took aim at the other's careers and personal lives.

Back in July 2017, the Toronto-born rapper showed off his tattoo — a portrait of Lil Wayne, a.k.a. Weezy, who launched his career—on his left tricep. Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment signed Drake to the label in 2009. Drizzy has called him his mentor, and the duo have frequently collaborated on hit songs like Miss Me, Loyalty, Love Me, and HYFR.

Kendrick Lamar claimed Drake slept with Lil Wayne's girlfriend while he was in prison

The rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar took a serious turn when the former dropped his song, Family Matters, on May 3. The diss track accused K. Dot of infidelity, abusing his fiancee Whitney Alford, and even claiming his son was fathered by his manager Dave Free.

"I heard that one of them little kids might be Dave Free/ Don't make it dave freeze/ Cause if your GM is your BM secret BD”

The track prompted Lamar to share Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us on May 4, both taking aim at the Canadian's family and private life, rapping —

"Say, Drake, I hear you like ‘em young/You better not ever go to cell block one."

In his song Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar claimed Drake slept with Lil Wayne's girlfriend while he was in prison. In light of Kendrick Lamar's bold claims, eagle-eyed fans found a 2016 video of Lil Wayne's interview with Hip HollyWood, where he spoke about the incident.

Just two days before the interview, the Lollipop singer published his memoir, Gone Til' November: A Journal of Rikers Island (2016), which detailed his eight-month stint on Rikers Island. In March 2010, the rapper was sentenced to one year in prison for attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

In the book, Weezy claims Drake visited him while he was in prison to tell him he slept with a woman Wayne was then seeing, adding that it happened before Wayne met her. He wrote —

"(It) was the absolute worst thing I could've ever found out. As a man, honestly, that sh*t hurt... and not because it was Drake, it could have been any man. It would've hurt the same."

In his interview with Hip Hollywood, Lil Wayne initially jokes that he doesn't remember the incident but later admitted —

"Oh, I wasn't worried about that... You know... That's just how life go when you locked up."

However, when questioned if it really hurts, he stated, "No," before confirming the incident and adding —

"When you in jail though, even yo’ side side side side is your main."

Additionally, in contrast to Kendrick Lamar's claims, the incident between Drake and the woman happened before Wayne met her, as per the latter, and Drake confessed to the encounter while the rapper was in prison.

In response to K.Dot's diss track, Drake dropped his diatribe, The Heart Part 6, on Sunday, May 5, where he claims he fed the HUMBLE. rapper false information about having a secret daughter (a diss brought up in Meet the Grahams). Kendrick Lamar has yet to respond to the latest rap.