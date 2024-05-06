Metro Boomin clowns Drake for 'The Heart Part 6' response using Chris Paul meme

Chris Paul caught a stray again after Metro Boomin used his popular meme in response to Drake's latest diss track called "The Heart Part 6." It's the latest installment of the Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud that has escalated since Metro Boomin dropped "Like That" in March.

After Kendrick released "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us" in less than 24 hours in response to Drake's "Family Matters," the Canadian rapper had no other choice but to clap back. He put out "The Heart Part 6" wherein he claimed that he released false information to Kendrick, while also denying that he's a pedophile.

However, Metro Boomin thought that Drake's latest diss was weak in comparison to Kendrick's last two tracks. "Not Like Us" went viral immediately after its release and has been used at parties across the United States. Even "Euphoria" is expected to top the Billboards Top 100 chart soon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In response to Drake, the Atlanta-based producer used a Chris Paul meme to make fun of "The Heart Part 6." The CP3 meme was from the 2022 Western Conference semifinals when the veteran guard hit a shot to cut down the Dallas Mavericks lead to 42 points.

Expand Tweet

The meme is appropriate, especially if the majority of the fans thought that Drake's response was not on par with "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us." The beef has taken over the internet and Chris Paul being used for a meme is just salt to the wound for the veteran player, who missed the playoffs with the Golden State Warriors.

Where did the Chris Paul meme originate?

The Chris Paul meme has been regularly used on social media platforms whenever someone or something happened, but it was too weak that it didn't even matter. Donald Trump Jr. even used the same meme two months ago to poke fun at Nikki Haley in the middle of the Republican Party presidential primaries.

But where did the meme originate and how it went viral? It came from Game 7 of the 2022 Western Conference finals between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. Paul was still a player for the Suns back then and was favored to advance to the next round.

The Suns had homecourt advantage, but it was not enough as Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs dominated Game 7. Dallas' lead reached 46 points at one point. Paul was playing in the fourth quarter when he made a 3-point shot to cut the Mavs' lead to 42 points.

It was a humiliating loss for the Suns given how they had the best record in the West at that point. They endured another disappointing exit last year, which led to Paul getting traded to the Washington Wizards and was again dealt to the Golden State Warriors. He's likely entering free agency at the age of 39.