"90s beef with today's tech" - Fans react as Drake's house revealed to be 'owned by Kendrick' on Google Maps

Rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud goes back to 2013, however, recently it fuelled up when they released back-to-back diss tracks against each other. While the former released Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle, Family Matters, and The Heart Part 6; the latter launched Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, Meet the Grahams, and Not Like Us.

In the wake of this, fans of both the hip-hop stars have engaged in online beef. The latest is Lamar’s followers using the customize location option on Google Maps to mark Drake’s Toronto mansion as “owned by Kendrick.”

Expand Tweet

In this regard, tennis star Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian took the opportunity to troll the Comeback Season rapper. He reposted a 24-second video of a Google Maps pin of Drake’s house, originally shared by @vidsthatgohard, and captioned it, “Getting trolled on Google Maps is something else.”

Meanwhile, X user @BBoyBlockchain commented under this post by writing -

“This is 90s beef with today’s tech!”

A netizen reacting to Drizzy and K-Dot's latest beef claiming it is an age-old battle but happening with today's advanced technology. (Image via X/ BBoyBlockchain)

Several others joined the conversation and have been reacting to the same.

“Drake even getting owned on Google Maps” – Netizens react to the rapper’s Google Maps drama

On May 4, Kendrick Lamar released his most recent diss track against Drake, titled Not Like Us where he used the photoshopped image of the latter’s house as the cover art for the music video. The artwork alluded to multiple allegations K-Dot brought against Drizzy, including s*xual offenses.

Following in his footsteps, Lamar’s fans took the creative liberty to rename Drake’s Bridle Park Mansion at 21 Park Lane Circle, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, as “Owned by Kendrick.”

Expand Tweet

Not only that but other similar custom-made location pins have also popped up for the So Far Gone rapper’s home, including “A-Minor Guitar Club,” “Kendrick’s Dog,” "Kendrick's Pool," and "Kendrick's Son House," among others.

Social media users are now having a field day, with many having wild reactions to the Google Map revelation. Here are some of them from X.

A netizen responds to Google Map renaming. (Image via X/ DevilFroots)

A netizen pinpoints all location tags for Drizzy's house. (Image via X/ KingMxnarch)

An X user says that the battle between the two rappers got "crazy." (Image via X/ esh1nt)

An internet user says "no way" to Drizzy's house location names Google Maps. (Image via X/ Lantrax0)

A netizen questions the authenticity of the Google Maps location. (Image via X/ Cyclistwontfail)

A netizen responds to the Google Maps renaming of Drizzy's house as "outrageous." (Image via X/ 007luhwoo)

A social media user makes fun of the Google Maps location change. (Image via X/ ayeejuj)

Notably, Drizzy’s Toronto residence already had other markers, including “Ghostwriters HQ,” and “Drakeedge,” among others.

Kendrick Lamar used Drake's belongings in an earlier diss track

Meanwhile, Not Like Us was not the first diss track where Kendrick Lamar used Drake’s owned properties. Earlier, in Meet the Grahams, K-Dot reportedly used many of Drizzy’s belongings for his cover art, including a jacket, a receipt, and a black leather Maybach equestrian glove.

Ozempic and Zolpidem prescriptions, which are used to treat diabetes and insomnia respectively, were also there.

According to internet personality DJ Akademiks, some of the items were reportedly stolen from a suitcase that once belonged to Drizzy’s father Dennis Graham, which he claimed he discovered from a trustworthy source.