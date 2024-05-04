Who is Sandra to Drake? All we know about the rapper's parents as Kendrick Lamar releases 'Meet the Graham's diss track

Kendrick Lamar and Drake, aka Drizzy, are engaged in a verbal battle and this time, it has gone personal. Both the rappers released their rebuttal songs one after the other, attacking each other's family members. Recently, Kendrick Lamar responded with Meet the Grahams, just minutes after Drake's Family Matters debuted.

Lamar dropped his third track of the week, Meet the Grahams, on Saturday, May 4 to diss Drake. In the song, he took a jab at the rapper and his family. He first accused the latter of being a "deadbeat" father and claimed that the rapper allegedly has a child other than Adonis.

For those unversed, Drizzy was born on October 24, 1986, in Toronto. His mother, Sandra Graham, was a Canadian school teacher and his father, Dennis Graham, was a musician from Memphis.

Drake is very close to his parents

Lamar's Meet the Grahams is directed at Drake's family, including his father Dennis, son Adonis, mother Sandra, and, presumably, a daughter that the rapper has never mentioned.

Drizzy has always acknowledged the impact his parents, Sandra and Dennis Graham, have had on his life's journey. Sandra worked as a florist when he was a kid, but she became bedridden due to osteoporosis. Drizzy had frequently been supported by Sandra alone. He often dedicates his songs, music, and posts on social media to her.

Sandra also appeared in the music video for the rapper's God's Plan and was included in the song Can't Have Everything.

When the singer was 5 years old, his parents separated, and Dennis went back to Memphis. Dennis spent several years in and out of prison for drug-related crimes.

The singer has frequently written about his love and his mother in his songs, expressing gratitude to her for raising him well and expressing regret for not calling her more.

He rapped about both of his parents in his 2009 song, The Calm, promising his mother that he would support her in a time of need. He also disclosed that he was sending money to his father at the same time as attempting to suppress the associated emotions.

Kendrick Lamar dissed about Drizzy's family

Kendrick Lamar responded with Meet the Grahams to Drake's Family Matters diss, which was released within 1 hour of each other. After 6:16 in LA, it was Kendrick's second diss track of the week, and it was directed towards the latter's family. In the song, Lamar says—

“You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh, you lied about them other kids that’s out there hoping that you come."

Kendrick Lamar also addresses the Drizzy's mother, Sandra Graham, with lyrics that read—

“Dear Sandra, your son got some habits/I hope you don’t undermine them.”

The Lamar Vs Drake battle started when the former fired at the latter and J. Cole on Like That for the lyrics of their First Person Shooter. Since then, the rappers' battle has intensified quickly, with each of them dragging and disparaging the other's family members in their own songs.