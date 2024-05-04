"A smart man for walking away from this": Internet reacts with hilarious J Cole memes amid intense Kendrick Lamar and Drake diss battle 

As Drake and Kendrick Lamar dropped their back-and-forth diss tracks on May 3, netizens noticed how J Cole had kept his quiet.

The beef between Drizzy and K. Dot began when the former and Cole collaborated on the song “First Person Shooter” from the Canadian rapper’s eighth studio album For All the Dogs in 2023. A part of Cole’s lines on the song said:

“Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K. Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three, like we started a league.”

Responding to the name-drop, Kendrick Lamar released “Like That” in late March 2024, where he fired back at Cole’s lines:

“Yeah get up with me, f*ck sneak dissing / ‘First Person Shooter,’ I hope they came with three switches”

As a direct response to Cole addressing himself, Drake, and Lamar as the “big three”, K. Dot rapped:

“Motherf*ck the big three, n*gga, it’s just big me.”

Drake responded to "Like That" with two tracks "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle" released in April. Kendrick Lamar followed with his menacing response in "Euphoria" dropped on April 30.

He released a second diss track "6:16 in LA" on May 3, leading Drake to respond with "Family Matters" on May 4. Nonetheless, Lamar didn't back down and slammed Drizzy for dragging his family into the diss track. He followed suit within hours with "Meet the Grahams".

Their back-and-forth soon led to a slew of memes about J Cole stepping away from the feud. One X user said Cole should be remembered in history as a smart man for walking away from Drizzy and Lamar's rap battle.

Hilarious J Cole memes erupt online as Drake and Kendrick Lamar keep up their diss battle

While Drake and Lamar continued to drag each other and make jarring claims about one another, the internet expressed their support for J Cole.

They came up with rib-tickling memes to respond to J Cole's silence. Here are some of the best ones that stood out:

J Cole expressed regret for dissing Kendrick Lamar

Cole was headlining North Carolina’s Dreamville Festival on April 7, when he addressed his Kendrick Lamar diss and expressed he did not feel good about it. The song was placed last on his new project “Might Delete Later”.

The rapper told the audience he was proud of this surprise project, except for the part where he dragged Lamar:

“It’s one part of that shit that makes me feel like, man that’s the lamest sh*t I did in my fuckin’ life, right? And I know this is not what a lot of people want to hear.”

Expand Tweet

Cole expressed feeling blessed to share the same stage with Lamar and Drake in their rap battle, however, he felt conflicted by the negativity his song might have showcased.

The rapper said that releasing the track felt “spiritually” bad, and it didn't sit right with him. He said that it also disrupted his peace. J Cole gave a shout-out to Kendrick Lamar and owned up to “7 Minute Drill”, calling it the “lamest, goofiest sh*t”.