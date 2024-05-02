"Kool-Aid wit no sugar"—The Game weighs in on J Cole’s apology to Kendrick Lamar, calling rap beefs nowadays "watered down"

The Game has weighed in on the heated discourse on rap beefs, criticizing J Cole’s apology to Kendrick Lamar and lamenting how the genre has evolved. The dialogue began with a tweet from Joe Budden Podcast co-host Officially Ice calling for someone to diss The Game, which apparently reignited memories of past diss tracks like 300 Bars N Runnin.

The Game’s response was a critique of modern rap battles, specifically targeting J Cole’s conciliatory stance towards Kendrick Lamar. The Game wrote in an Instagram post on May 1, 2024:

"Hip hop/Rap or whatever y'all calling it these days was already watered down, then Cole apologized and turned this sh*t to Kool-Aid wit no sugar"

The Game (Image via Instagram/@losngelesconfidential)

The Compton rapper’s words came as a reaction to a broader conversation about the changing nature of rap beefs, with J Cole’s apology to Kendrick Lamar serving as a focal point for his criticism.

The Game expresses his take on rap battles today

The hip-hop veteran's comments weren't limited to critiquing J Cole. In fact, in the same Instagram post, he lashed out at the current state of rap beefs, asserting,

"My level of disrespect has no limit and I can actually rap rap."

The rapper shared his discontent with how modern battles have apparently evolved. He argued that today's fans are allegedly inclined to support artists who are "safe for the culture to love as a whole," implying an alleged decline in the raw, unfiltered nature of previous rap feuds.

The West Coast rapper went on to compare today's rap beefs with the contentious rivalries of the past, including his own with 50 Cent and G-Unit. This critique came amid an ongoing battle between Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J Cole, with The Game commenting that rap beefs have reportedly become diluted over time, lacking the same intensity and edge they once had.

Many fans believe The Documentary's creator reflects a broader sentiment held by some people in the rap community, including Fat Joe, who recently voiced his dissatisfaction with modern rap beefs.

Fat Joe weighed in on the current state of rap battles in an Instagram Live on April 25, 2024. Joe, who has had his share of rap beefs, expressed dissatisfaction with the modern state of rap feuds, citing his loyalty to former collaborators.

"I don’t really like the present status of rap beef because I’m loyal to a fault, I can’t be your friend and make songs with you and make albums with you and then start exposing your secrets later and start dissing you. It just ain’t in me."

Joe also commented on the ongoing feud between Chris Brown and Quavo, declaring Chris Brown the clear winner.

"Of course, the Tupac of 2024 has got to be Chris Brown, Chris Brown is considered an alien. If you playing basketball, he'll bust your a**, if you sing against him he sings better, he dance better. If he got to rap, he rap. That's battle rap."

Joe lamented how contemporary battles allegedly lack the loyalty of previous eras, underlining the difference between making music with an artist and later dissing them, which seemingly reflects the changing dynamics within the genre.

The Game, being a well-known figure in the rap world, has collaborated with both Kendrick Lamar (Dot) and Drake. In 2015, the Jesus Piece lyricist collaborated with Drake on the single 100, which featured subliminal disses aimed at Kendrick Lamar, allegedly subtly hinting at Drake's competitive stance against Lamar. Despite the underlying tension between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, The Game decided to work with both artists.

However, in the wake of the ongoing feud between Lamar, Drake, and J Cole, the California emcee's position has appeared to favor Drake, as evidenced by his support for the Canadian rapper's side of the battle.

Though The Game hasn't explicitly sided with Drake, fans are speculating that he is on the same boat as the 6 God. However, after the 2015 feud, the Compton native has spoken up about how big of a fan he is of Kendrick Lamar's music.

Ultimately, The Game speaks to a larger debate surrounding the direction of hip-hop, with J Cole's apology to Kendrick Lamar serving as a catalyst for a discussion on the shifting landscape of rap beefs and the ways in which the genre has evolved.