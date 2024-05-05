"These guys are in shambles" — Drake responds to Kendrick Lamar’s claims of a secret daughter

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's dispute has been in the headlines for some time now. While the two artists have been releasing several diss tracks aimed at each other, Lamar's song Meet the Grahams featured references to Drake's family, including his children.

One of Lamar's verses had mentioned Drake's "baby girl." Drake went on to respond to this through an Instagram Story, which has since been deleted. In his Story, he denied the claims in the rap video, writing:

"nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me…these guys are in shambles."

Kendrick Lamar targets Drake's family in the third verse: Meet the Grahams lyrics and other details

Meet the Grahams mentioned the child in the third verse where Lamar stated that Drake was never available for his daughter. Lamar even criticized the singer's musical projects, saying that they feature narcissist and misogynistic themes. He continued by singing:

"But I would like to say it's not your fault that he's hidin' another child … I'll tell you who your father is, just play this song when it rains / Yes, he's a hitmaker, songwriter, superstar, right / And a f*ckin' deadbeat that should never say 'more life.'"

The song also mentions Drake's mother Sandra in the second verse and says:

"Dear Sandra, your son got some habits, I hope you don't undermine them / Especially with all the girls that's hurt inside this climate / You are a woman, so you know how it feels to be in alignment / With emotion and hopin' a man can see you and not be blinded."

Kendrick Lamar also claimed that Drake hates "Black women" and he "hypers*xualizes them." Lamar said that Drake has many s*x offenders in his company OVO and mentioned his luxurious mansion The Embassy by saying:

"The Embassy 'bout to get raided, too, it's only a matter of time / Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, will you keep the family away?"

Kendrick Lamar and Drake were close friends before they had a dispute

Drake and Kendrick Lamar shared a close friendship many years ago and in 2012, the latter was called to join Drake's Club Paradise headline tour. When Lamar became a popular face in a brief period, he started to target several people, including Drake, with the single Control, released by Big Sean.

The two started targeting each other on different occasions from this particular period. Drake joined J. Cole for a song titled First Person Shooter and Lamar shared a few clips targeting Cole and Drake.

The feud took a different turn with Drake releasing a single titled Push Ups last month. He released another diss track, Taylor Made Freestyle, the same month and it was followed by Lamar's song Euphoria. The latter was around six minutes long and Lamar shared his criticism of Drake in the track.

Kendrick Lamar then dropped a diss track, 6:16 in LA earlier this month and Drake released his song, Family Matters, as a response to Lamar. More diss tracks are being released and it remains to be seen what will happen next in this ongoing feud.