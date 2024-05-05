What is Delilah? Meaning of Drake's mention on Kendrick Lamar diss track, Family Matters, explained 

Drake's song Family Matters is currently getting attention for the word Delilah that was featured in the lyrics. The diss track, which came out on May 3, 2024, was released the same day when Kendrick Lamar released 6:16 in LA. Both rappers have been involved in a feud where they are releasing tracks aimed at each other.

Notably, Delilah is a restaurant located in three different locations, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Miami, as per their official website. The website also says that they are trying to bring back the era of the 20s in the modern world. The portion where Family Matters mentions Delilah also includes:

"I get off the plane and nothing has changed, I head to Delilah with all of my ice/ Head to Delilah with all of my ice, head to Delilah with all of my ice/ That sh*t gotta be over by now for anyone out here that's calling it right?"

The above-mentioned lyrics seemingly refer to the fact that Drake is giving an open invitation to Lamar that he would be waiting at Delilah's wearing "ice," which could be jewelry or chains, in case Lamar is willing to face him.

Lamar responded by releasing another track titled Meet the Grahams the following day. The track grabbed attention for featuring themes related to Drake's family. Kendrick additionally spoke on other things, including Drake's alcohol and gambling addiction. It marked his third diss track after Euphoria and 6:16 in LA.

Starting in April this year, Drake and Lamar have been releasing a lot of diss tracks targeted at each other, such as Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle.

Drake has been spotted a few times at Delilah: Journey of the restaurant over the years

Delilah was launched in 2016 by the h.wood Group. The company's cofounder, John Terzian, appeared for an interview with Vanity Fair last year, saying that the intention was to recreate the clubs that were active during the 20s and 30s.

Delilah was formed after Terzian's other venture, The Stork, turned out to be unsuccessful. A partner for the h.wood Group, Tony LaPenna, stated that when the restaurant opened to the public, people were willing to go to a place that was not a club.

Live bands also perform at the restaurant on different occasions. The creative director for h.wood, Parker Wittbrodt, revealed how the restaurant was named and said,

"We set the scene for how she would have functioned in the '20s. Delilah does her own thing. She's throwing big parties, dining with two suitors, and not worried about anyone else…. The idea is that if Delilah is so laissez-faire, our guests can be too."

The restaurant's popularity has also increased since Terzian and the entire team gave the local performers a chance to showcase their talent inside the place. The entire initiative is handled by band director Ryan Cross.

Drake has been one of the well-known faces that the restaurant has welcomed throughout the years. According to Business Insider, he first visited the restaurant back in 2018.

Apart from the Punk'd star, the restaurant has also witnessed the presence of other personalities such as Beyonce, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and more.