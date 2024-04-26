Beyoncé sends gifts to 2-year-old fan who went viral after calling her "my friend"

Beyoncé's team made a sweet gesture towards a two-year-old boy who touched the hearts of her fans across the internet all over again. On April 17, Beau Fabregas, mother to Tyler, uploaded a video of her little boy on Instagram that went viral.

In the video, Tyler called Beyoncé his friend, which led to thousands of the Single Ladies singer's fans dropping in the comments, tagging her and saying how the adorable boy deserved to meet her.

The Deja Vu singer's team noticed the video, which led to Yvette Noel-Schure, her publicist, reaching out to Beau Fabregas and asking for her address as the star would like to send something to him.

This was followed up by a surprise gift collection at the Fabregas' house about a week later, consisting of blue and white flowers, a stuffed animal, and a sweet note.

The post, which has pictures of a smiling Tyler with the flowers and the stuffed animal attached to it, has since received over 1,900 loving comments from Queen Bey's fans from across the world.

Beyoncé addressed Tyler as "my friend" in her note

In the second post uploaded by Beau on Instagram about the gifts, Tyler's mother revealed what the note read, saying:

"Through the power of Queen B's internet (millions of views and likes it's crazy!) she saw the video and sent over some of her favorite blue flowers, a new animal best friend for Tyler and the sweetest message that our family will now always treasure. In her note (which she started out with "To my friend Tyler") she said, "I see your halo, Tyler"

In Beau Fabregas's first video, uploaded on April 17, Tyler is seen asking his mother repeatedly, "Where's Beyoncé?" which was soon followed by another question: "Can I visit Beyoncé?"

When Beau explained how they didn't know her personally, the two-year-old responded adorably: "Beyoncé is my friend." Further in the video, Tyler also agreed to introduce her mother to the Love on Top singer, followed by an "I want to meet her" a few seconds later.

Having gone viral, Beau's video received 5.8 million views, over 6k comments, and 70k shares.

Beyoncé's upcoming documentary, Call Me Country, will premier on Max this Friday

Beyonce at the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show (Image via Getty/Matt Cowan)

Another important news about the Daddy Lessons singer is her upcoming documentary - Call Me Country. The documentary, produced by CNN FlashDocs, is going to explore the Crazy in Love singer's recent foray into country music, which has taken form in her eighth studio album released in March - Cowboy Carter.

Exploring the ongoing conversations about black musicians in country music, Call Me Country reflects on the profound impact Beyoncé's most recent album has had on the music industry. It also features the dominant black voices in the genre, including acclaimed artists like the Osborne Brothers and Rhiannon Giddens - the famous banjo player.

Warner Bros Discovery, the parent company of CNN, released a statement about Cowboy Carter, saying:

"Beyoncé's highly anticipated album, Cowboy Carter, released March 29, arrived during a revolution within country music as the latest arena of the culture wars in America. Some in the industry are welcoming more diverse artists while others stick to a much narrower view of the genre that predominately centers around straight, white men."

Soon after its release, the album became No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as well as the first album by a black woman to top the Top Country Album chart.

The trailer of Call Me Country was released on Wednesday, April 24, and has since received 34k views. The documentary will air on Max today at 3:01 AM EDT