Lily Allen says Beyoncé is "getting help" while talking about her looks, calls her new album "calculated"

Lily Allen, during an appearance on her Miss Me? podcast with co-host Miquita Oliver on April 4, claimed that Beyoncé is "getting some help" with her looks. When Oliver complimented the Halo singer's looks and said that she makes her excited about her 40s, Allen responded by saying,

"Yeah, but she's getting some help."

She also called Jay-Z's speech at the Grammys, saying that his wife, Beyonce, deserves to win Best Album of the Year, a calculated move considering the latter's album was yet to be released at that moment.

"I think it's been quite calculated. When Jay-Z got up and said that thing that was part of this campaign."

Lily Allen comments on Beyoncé's new country album (image via Getty)

When Oliver added that Beyoncé had not had any work done and that she looked into her ancestry and that her looks are rather genetic, Allen clarified her statement by saying,

"I didn't say that, (but) she's got a great time of stylists, great hair people, she works out, (she's) got access to the best personal trainers in the world...she's Beyoncé."

Lily Allen comments on Beyoncé's cover of Jolene

While talking about Beyoncé's new country album, Cowboy Carter, which dropped on March 29, Lily Allen said the singer was making "calculated" promotional decisions. She said in the recent podcast episode:

"It's quite an interesting thing to do when you're trying to tackle a new genre and you just choose the biggest song in that genre (to cover). I mean you do you, Beyoncé, and she literally is doing her. Or is she doing Dolly?"

The biggest song that Allen was referencing is Dolly Parton's Jolene. Beyoncé's new country album includes the hit country song Jolene and is an entire remake of the original song. Dolly Parton, while talking to Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, revealed that she wanted Beyoncé to do her version of Jolene.

Lily Allen's questions Beyoncé's remake of Dolly Parton's Jolene

"I don't know if she's even got the message, but wouldn't that be killer? I think she's fantastic and beautiful, and I love her music. I would just love to her 'Jolene' done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney did my 'I Will Always Love You,' just someone who can take my little songs and make 'em like powerhouses."

Other than Parton's approval of the new song, others have also praised Jolene. The View cost-host Joy Behar, while commenting on the song on her Beyond the Table podcast, said,

"I like the subject of Beyoncé taking over the lyrics because the original thing with Dolly Parton is so, like anti-feminist."

While Dolly Parton's original song conveys pleading and requesting an "other woman" to leave her man alone, Beyoncé's version conveys more fierceness.

Lily Allen correlates Jay-Z's rant at the Grammys to Beyoncé's new album

Lily Allen also talked about Jay-Z's rant on the Grammys and called his rant "calculated," saying,

"I think it's been quite calculated. When Jay-Z got up and said that thing that was part of this campaign. It was before the album had come out or even been announced and she was wearing the blonde wig and a cowboy hat."

The rapper went on to the stage and said that his wife, Beyoncé, had never won Album of the Year while accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

"Obviously, it's subjective because, you know, it's music and it's opinion-based. But you know, some things, you know, I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year."

He also added:

"So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. It doesn't work. Some of you are going to go home tonight and feel like you've been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don't belong in the category."

Beyoncé at iHeart Radio Show (Image via Getty)

Lily Allen later also said that she understood what the singer was trying to do and thought she was challenging institutions that had rejected Beyoncé as an icon. At the same time, co-host Oliver pointed out the irony in Allen's statements since she is also working on a country album.