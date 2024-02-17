"Is that Beyonce"?: Kelly Rowland allegedly walking out of The Today Show due to dressing room puts the internet in splits 

Kelly Rowland reportedly walked out of NBC's The Today Show on February 15, leaving Rita Ora to step in as co-host. According to Page Six, this incident happened after Kelly found out that the dressing room didn't live up to their expectations.

The 43-year-old was supposed to be a guest on The Today Show and was also about to promote her new Netflix movie, Mea Culpa. After Kelly backed out at the last minute, Hoda Kobt had to look for a replacement co-host at the last minute.

Many users had mixed reactions after Pop Crave posted news about her leaving the show on X.

A source told Page Six,

"Kelly and her team were not happy. They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving (Kotb) without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour."

When Rowland's team inquired if they could move to the greenroom upstairs instead, they were informed it was already occupied by Jennifer Lopez.

"Queen behavior or diva disaster," say netizens about Kelly Rowland

After hearing news about Kelly Rowland's exit from the shows, netizens had mixed reactions. While many said that she's not an A-lister like Beyonce, others defended the star and said that she's known to be humble, and the dressing room must be really bad if Kelly Rowland had to walk out.

Others also defended her exit by explaining that it's understandable for artists to prioritize their comfort.

As per Page Six, celebs like Natalie Morales have also had issues with the dressing room at Today in 2016. A source informed Today,

"The building was built in the ’20s, and everyone is making do with a small, tiny, little space."

As per news.com.au, Rita Ora stepped in and replaced her as Guest Host. Rita Ora also took to Instagram to post about the incident, saying,

"Well, this happened! We had two minutes to prepare ahhh, thank you @hodaandjenna for asking me to co-host the show... Everyone was so lovely and kind, I had SO much fun doing it!! Love to everyone that turned in, maybe we should do more??!!"

As per news.com.au, The Destiny's Child member has previously walked off the set of The Voice Australia in 2020 after getting into a disagreement with Guy Sebastian.