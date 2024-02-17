Beyoncé’s look for Mea Culpa movie premiere wins internet: "She puts the B in Balmain"

Beyoncé has been making waves in the fashion world with her stunning outfits and fashion choices lately, notably at the movie premiere of Mea Culpa in NYC on February 15, 2024. The Cuff It sensation made an appearance alongside other stars, including Sherri Shepherd, Nick Sagar, and Arianna Baron. The steamy thriller Netflix's Mea Culpa is set for release on February 23, 2024, starring Kelly Rowland as the lead.

Fans of Beyoncé and fashion enthusiasts alike flooded the internet with praise for her captivating black and white Balmain ensemble, which she pulled off for the premiere. One of them admired her, saying,

One of her fans commented (Image via Instagram/@balmain)

Many other reactions from her followers are recorded online.

More details about Beyoncé’s look for Mea Culpa movie premiere in NYC

On Thursday, February 15, Beyoncé and her close friend Kelly Rowland were photographed exiting the screening of the film while wearing a dress by Balmain. A hooded dress with stripes all over and a cone-shaped bodice was worn by Beyoncé, and it gave her a vintage appearance.

The figure-hugging outfit was completed with a crisscross skirt and draping fabric in multiple patterns that accentuated her curves. She paired the ensemble with mules adorned with black stars on pointy toes.

To complement the look, the singer wore a floor-spanning black fur coat and accessorized with futuristic sunglasses and a black box-shaped purse by Balmain.

Expand Tweet

Her platinum hair was pulled back into a short ponytail, and she sported white acrylic nails throughout her look. Glossy-lined lips and pink cheeks were the glam makeup choices that the pop star made. Queen Bey was styled by a renowned stylist, Shiona Turini.

Fans went gaga over her hypnotic, two-toned look. Many fans alluded to her as a “queen,” while others said that she looked “fabulous,” “stunning,” “wonderful,” and "absolutely amazing.”

Some fans referred to her as an “icon” and “diva,” and others appreciated her complete look. A lot of them loved her heels and bag. Netizens also applauded Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, for designing such an amazing outfit.

Beyoncé’s fans praised her stunning look for Mea Culpa premiere (Image via Instagram/@balmain)

More reactions from the singer's admirers (Image via Instagram/@balmain)

Many fans loved her Balmain heels (Image via Instagram/@olivier_rousteing)

Balmain posted the images of Beyoncé’s look, whose caption says,

“Fashion icon and friend of the house @beyonce knows how to hypnotize and mesmerize with her styling choices. The star stepped out last night in New York wearing the #BALMAINPF24 Look 3 in @olivier_rousteing's signature black and white color palette."

The caption continued,

"Complete with an embroidered bodice and Balmain accessories, the hooded mini dress perfectly complements the singer's super star power.“

Additionally, the Survivor singer delighted her fans with her attendance at the LUAR FW24 runway event on Tuesday, February 13, during New York Fashion Week 2024. This Thursday's appearance comes after her appearance at the Luar event.