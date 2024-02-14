Beyoncé's look for the LUAR FW24 show at New York Fashion Week 2024 wows fans: "She's so extraaa, love it"

On Tuesday, February 13, 2024, Beyoncé made a surprise appearance at LUAR’s debut fall/winter show for New York Fashion Week 2024. The pop icon donned a shiny silver ensemble that turned heads as she sat in the front row. She attended the show with her mother and sister.

Apart from exciting the audience at the New York Fashion Week 2024 runway show with her look, Beyoncé also received heaps of praise from her fans online. Her stunning look for LUAR’s show thrilled fans and they took to social media platforms to react to the same.

More details about Beyoncé's look for LUAR FW24 show at New York Fashion Week 2024

The celebrities attending New York Fashion Week 2024 have been making headlines for their out-of-the-box looks. Just days after announcing her ninth studio album Act II, Beyoncé became the talk of the town again after her appearance at the the Luar fashion show.

She sat in the front row at the show alongside her mother, Tina Knowles, and her sister, Solange. The trio supported Daniel "Julez" Smith Jr., Solange's son, who was making his debut at New York Fashion Week.

Beyoncé donned a grey beaded suit dress designed by Gaurav Gupta, a silver cowboy hat, mirrored sunglasses, and thigh-high boots for the show. The rhinestone detailing on her outfit and silver hood with gems won the hearts of fans. She took her shimmering look to the next level with an iridescent Luar bag.

The Cuff It star became the talk of the town as her netizens flooded the comments section of @BeyLegion's tweet with praise for her look at the New York Fashion Week 2024 show. Some admired her "Texas Tycoon" aesthetic, while others believed she stole the show.

Smith, 19, walked the runway in a double-breasted leather oversized coat. His outfit featured exaggerated shoulders and leather pants. He accessorized his look with a backpack and furry gloves. Solange Knowles, Tina Knowles, and Beyoncé cheered him on as he made his debut at the event.

Notable pieces from LUAR's FW24 collection were exhibited during New York Fashion Week. This included the fitted exotic skin peplum maxi skirt, an oversized twist on a traditional lady cardigan, a denim swing skirt, and an overcoat with peaked shoulders.

As part of the collection, the designer introduced a new essentials line as well that comprises t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and leggings. Additionally, the collection marked the debut of a collaboration with Moose Knuckles.