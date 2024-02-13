Julia Fox, a renowned fashion icon and actress, won the hearts of fans as she arrived at the Costume Ball during New York Fashion Week 2024. She is popular for her out-of-the-box fashion choices and made headlines as she donned a Shakespearean dress for the event. She also bleached her eyebrows and colored her hair with grey and lavender highlights, which elevated her overall look.

Julia Fox posted a few glimpses from the event on Instagram, showcasing her georgette taupe dress. Fans took to the comments section of her post and hailed her outfit as they believed she looked "stunningly mystical."

Fans praise Julia Fox's Shakespeare dress at New York Fashion Week

The Uncut Gem actress often showcases her whimsical fashion preferences and is known for her unique looks. She recently donned an Eunoia Shakespeare dress and won fans' hearts with her look at the Costume Ball. She was seen in a beige georgette taupe dress with a high slit, which she paired with a darker-toned corset.

Julia Fox opted for minimal accessories and wore baby pink pointed-toe heels with a white ribbon embellishment. Her bleached eyebrows stood out as she was seen with blue-hued lashes and ivory and blue eye shadow. She created a winged effect with her eye makeup and applied a pink blush on her cheeks. She also left fans in awe with her silver and lavender hair, which tied her whole look together. She then opted for a classic red lip, which took her outfit to the next level.

While some praised her eyebrows and silver locks, others loved her dress. Fans took to the comments section of her post and mentioned that this was their "favorite look" of hers. Some called her a "fairy" while others hailed her as a "Disney princess."

Netizens also took to the comment section of @e.u.n.o.i.a.a's Instagram post to react to the model's look. They believed the pictures should be put in a museum and called Fox's look "ethereal."

This is not the first time the fashion icon has bleached her eyebrows. In 2022, she showcased her new look as she wore a long black leather trench coat with exaggerated shoulders, which she paired with thigh-high boots.

