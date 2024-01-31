Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make "Perfect Pink" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

With the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Method of Make" sneaker, Jordan Brand is set to broaden its Jordan 1 collection. The Make Method (MM) series, first introduced through the Jordan 1 MM High, is continued with the Low-top model of the series. The newest version, in an attractive "Perfect Pink" color scheme, is an exciting update that combines timeless elements with contemporary design details.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make "Perfect Pink" colorway is expected to make its debut in the sneaker market during the summer of 2024, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit and other trustworthy sources. It's worth noting that Jordan Brand is currently keeping its final launch date under wraps.

These shoes will be available for purchase through Nike and a few Jordan Brand retail outlets, both online and in-store. This sneaker will only be available in women's sizing and is going to be priced at $135.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make "Perfect Pink" sneakers comprises a gold-plated AJ tag

Surpassing the realms of mere designer sneakers and opulent leather goods, the women's Air Jordan 1 Low OG has experienced a remarkable change. A striking exemplar of Jordan Brand's ability to redefine the limits of sneaker design, the noteworthy Air Jordan 1 Low "Method of Make" shoe stands as a testament to the label's innovative prowess.

The upcoming AJ1 Low Method of Make "Perfect Pink" iteration features a high-quality upper made of soft leather with baseball-style stitching, ensuring long-lasting durability. The Swoosh mark has been improved into a golden ornament, resembling the lavish decorations on luxury handbags. It's a striking depiction of the changes that have braced the model.

Meanwhile, the tongue flap label of this sneaker forgoes the usual nylon material and adds a touch of luxury with a stunning gold-plated "AIR JORDAN" tag, elevating its overall appearance.

The Wings insignia has been given a sleek new design, featuring a polished metal badge that adds to the overall aesthetic of the sneaker. The visible, thick sewing connects the different elements of the footwear, creating a finished product that is truly impressive.

These parts consist of the medial quarter, the side toe, and the heel counter. The low-top silhouette promotes mobility, perfect for everyday use or activities. These shoes provide exceptional support and comfort throughout the day, thanks to the Nike Air cushioning in the midsole.

The Method of Make (MM) line is a Jordan Brand project that takes classic sneakers to a whole new level of sophistication and exclusivity. Following the introduction of the "Lucky Green" and "Legend Light Brown" colorways, Nike is now bringing back the Nike WMNS Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make in a vibrant "Perfect Pink" shade. This new addition will further enhance the already lively pastel collection for the summer.

Be on the lookout for the forthcoming AJ 1 Low Method of Make "Perfect Pink" edition, which will be available in the next few weeks. Those looking to get a pair of these shoes should keep an eye on Nike's website and the SNKRS app for frequent updates on their release date.