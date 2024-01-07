Air Jordan 1 Low "Method of Make" Lucky Green shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

With the Air Jordan 1 Low "Method of Make" sneaker slated for release this year, Jordan Brand is planning to expand the Jordan 1 collection. The Method of Make (MM) series, which debuted on the Jordan 1 MM High, is carried over into this edition. The latest low-top iteration, in a Lucky Green colorway, is a striking revamp that blends classic features with modern design touches.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Method of Make" Lucky Green variation is anticipated to enter the sneaker market sometime around April 2024, as per Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the official launch date is currently kept hidden by Jordan Brand.

These shoes will be dropped via Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers, both online and in-store. Available exclusively in women's sizing, this sneaker will retail for $135.

Air Jordan 1 Low "Method of Make" Lucky Green shoes are embellished with metallic gold decorations

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Elevated beyond the bounds of designer sneakers and luxury leather goods, the women's Air Jordan 1 Low OG has undergone a remarkable transformation. As an additional example of how Jordan Brand can push the boundaries of sneaker design, the new Air Jordan 1 Low "Method of Make" shoe is worth noting.

The end result of this makeover is a shoe that shines out not only for its distinctive layout but also for its superior looks that are influenced by handbags.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG, which has been recreated in a radiant palette that immediately brings to mind the trademark green of Bottega Venetta, serves as a blank slate for this creative approach. The sneaker instantly catches the eye, transcending the norms of conventional sneaker fashion with its striking hue.

Expand Tweet

This launch, a component of the "Method of Make" line, follows the path of the Air Jordan 1 High MM, which received its motivation from a variety of luxury products in a similar manner. The sneaker incorporates significant improvements aligned with the "Method of Make" philosophy, all while retaining the classic shape of the 1985 edition, as outlined by House of Heat.

The transformation of the famous Swoosh mark into a sleek golden ornament that is evocative of the opulent decorations found on high-priced handbags is one of the most stunning depictions of the alterations that came about.

Expand Tweet

Not only does the tongue flap label forego the traditional nylon material, but it also features a gorgeous "AIR JORDAN" tag that is gold-plated, which further enhances the sneaker's opulent look.

The Wings insignia has also been given a high-end redesign, taking on the form of a chiseled metal badge, contributing to the sneaker's overall look. This top features a one-of-a-kind texture that is reminiscent of the renowned Saffiano leather used by Prada, as highlighted by House of Heat.

It is finished with visible, thick sewing that merges several aspects of the footwear in a smooth manner. These parts include the heel counter, the medial quarter, and the side toe.

Be on the lookout for the new Air Jordan 1 Low "Method of Make" Lucky Green iteration that will be accessible in the coming weeks. Those curious to get their hands on these pairs are urged to stay in touch with Nike’s site and the SNKRS app for regular updates on their arrival.