5 best Bottega Veneta sneakers of all time

Bottega Veneta is a luxurious Italian brand founded by Renzo Zengiaro and Michele Taddei in 1966. The Italian brand boasts an array of staple pieces like the Padded Cassette, the Mini Jodie, the quilted toe sandals, and the uber-popular Lido and Stretch sandals.

The brand's artisanal skills and craftsmanship have been praised and acknowledged in the fashion industry. The luxury brand began making sneakers in the early 2000s and is widely regarded for their attention to detail, sleekness, and durability.

From its low-top leather collection to the new pillow sneakers, the luxurious brand has made a name for itself in the sneakers industry. This carefully curated list features Bottega Veneta sneakers that have caused quite a stir in the sneaker industry.

Best Bottega Veneta sneakers released over the years

1. The black lace leather low-top sneakers

The black lace leather low-top sneakers (Image via Bottega Veneta)

One can never go wrong with black shoes, and these lace-up sneakers are a testament to that. These streamlined, low-top leather sneakers are dressed in rough-patch embroidery, making them a must-have for sneaker fans. The discreetly incorporated intrecciato mail detailings add texture and depth to the look of the footwear.

The sneakers' all-black colorway makes it convenient to pair them with just about any outfit. These sneakers prioritize comfort, featuring a cushioned insole and a rubber outsole, adding more comfort and support. The crisscrossing laces give the shoe a stylish look and give more room for adjustments for a customized fit.

These timeless pieces were released on June 10, 2019, and sold for $990. The sneakers are now sold for up to $1168 on Double F.

2. The slip-on sneakers

The slip-on sneakers (Image via Bottega Veneta)

What is better than slip-on sneakers? A pair of bright yellow slip-ons. These fashionable sneakers are comfortable and easy to wear, making them a staple wardrobe addition. These fashion-forward sneakers have striking yellow-colored leather, exuding bold, eye-catching appeal. The intricate detailing embellished on the upper part of the sneakers shows the level of craftsmanship and sophistication of the designs made by the luxury brand.

These chic sneakers were launched in January 2021 and sold for $975. They sell for up to $1450 on ShopStyle.

3. The silver Mesh Runner sneakers

The silver Mesh Runner sneakers (Image via Bottega Veneta)

These stylish silver sneakers feature a mesh material at the upper part, which aids ventilation and gives a distinctive design. The combination of the suede and leather accents adds to the texture quality and the overall look of the sneakers. The predominant silver color adds a modern and sleek tone, making the pair of sneakers versatile and easy to pair with different outfits.

Their chunky rubber is designed to enhance excellent traction, cushioning, and comfort. The lace-up closure allows for an adjustable fit and excellent grip, tailored for different foot sizes and shapes.

The iconic Bottega Veneta's intrecciato woven leather design is embellished in small leather accents on the sneakers. These futuristic sneakers were released in September 2023 and are sold for $990 on the brand's official website.

4. The pillow sneakers

The pillow sneakers (Image via Bottega Veneta)

The puffy-like silhouette and exaggerated design make this footwear an iconic one. One need not worry about being the center of attention while wearing this gorgeous pair. The combination of the green-colored leather and the mesh materials gives a modern edge and a clean look.

One noticeable feature is the tongue and the exaggerated padded collar. The green sneakers project bold, playful, and eye-catching visuals.

These statement pieces give an architectural flair, providing comfort and support to the foot. These comfortable sneakers were launched in 2022 and are available now on the brand's official website for $990.

5. The Plat sneakers

The Plat sneakers (Image via Bottega Veneta)

This stylish footwear features a low-top design, with the upper part crafted from smooth black calfskin leather that exudes luxury and sophistication. The weaving technique incorporated into the intrecciato detailing can be seen on both sides of the sneakers.

The visible silver-tone metal eyelets allow for adjustable fit and grip. The padded tongue, with the embedded Bottega Veneta logo, shows the branding technology of the brand. The lightly padded collar provides comfort to the ankle area and the foot in general.

The rubber outsole of the sneakers helps in excellent traction and durability. The black colorway of the sneakers makes them versatile, as they complement a variety of ensembles. They were released in 2022 and are available on the brand's official website for $1300.

These Bottega Veneta sneakers were made for those with a taste for luxury and intricate craftsmanship. They are the perfect combination of style and comfort, and sneakerheads can head to the brand's official website for more choices.