Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “White Gum” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike-owned Jordan Brand recently unveiled a brand new “White Gum” colorway of its Air Jordan 1 Low Golf model. This shoe will be completely dressed in a White/Pure Platinum-Gum Medium Brown scheme.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “White Gum” rendition is predicted to be dropped on January 19, 2024, as per preliminary reports. These shoes are reportedly expected to be sold both online and at the physical locations of Nike and at certain Jordan Golf retail sites. Additionally, the selling price is set at $150, and it is available in men's sizes.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “White Gum” are adorned with Pure Platinum swooshes

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming golf shoes (Image via Nike)

The Jordan Label is making further strides to broaden its footprint in the global field of golf. Following the successful launch of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf in a variety of hues, the company is getting ready to introduce another variation to this collection, namely the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "White Gum."

These shoes are an integral component of a trio of hues, which also includes the "Black Gum" and "Wolf Grey Gum" versions that were announced earlier.

Reinterpreted for use on the golf course, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf White Gum is a smooth and clean construction of the style that was originally designed for basketball. The top layer is constructed from leather, which is impervious to the elements, thereby providing defense against outside influences.

The majority of this structure is white, and it features a clean design that is appealing to people who are interested in sneakers as well as golfers. There is an overlay of pure platinum across the Swoosh, which provides a polished and modest variation in the monochromatic composition.

This adds a slight contrast to the top, which is entirely white. Because of this basic concept, the shoe's distinctive shape and high-quality craftsmanship are able to remain the focal points of attention.

The athletic shoe incorporates a white midsole underneath, which helps to keep the shoe's pristine and sophisticated appearance intact. One of the most notable features of this golf version of the AJ1 Low is the spikeless gum rubber outsole.

This outer sole unit offers sufficient traction and strength for a golfer's swing, while being both comfortable and appealing for casual wear away from the course, as highlighted by Sole Retriever.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

Nike's official website highlights the special design features of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf model in the following words:

“Feel unbeatable, from the tee box to the final putt. Inspired by one of the most iconic sneakers of all time, the Air Jordan 1 G is an instant classic on the course. With Air cushioning underfoot, a Wings logo on the heel and an integrated traction pattern to help you power through your swing, it delivers all the clubhouse cool of the original AJ1—plus everything you need to play 18 holes in comfort.”

Sneakerheads can add the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Wolf Grey Gum” sneakers to their watchlist, since it will be accessible in the coming days. Those curious to buy them are advised to stay in touch with the brand’s online sites as well as its SNKRS app for timely alerts on their drop.