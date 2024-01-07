Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Black Gum" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand is broadening its selection of golf sneakers with the addition of an all-new Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Black Gum” variation. These sneakers are entirely decked in a Black/Anthracite-Gum Medium Brown-White palette.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Black Gum” colorway is expected to enter the sneaker market on January 19, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. Reportedly, these shoes will be available for purchase at Nike and other select Jordan Golf shops, both online and in-store. The pair will be marked with a retail price of $150 and will be available in men's sizes.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Black Gum” sneakers are adorned with splatter paint swooshes

Here's another look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Sneaker enthusiasts and golf fans have shown a great deal of interest in Jordan Brand's announcement of expanding into the golfing sector. Despite the fact that there are concerns that Nike might lose one of the company's most popular golfers, Tiger Woods, Jordan Brand strives to develop and introduce fresh designs to the golf course.

Beginning in the year 2024, the company is planning to launch the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf in a palette known as the "Black Gum" release.

This shoe is a fine example of how vintage Jordan looks can be combined with golf-specific performance, as seen by the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Black Gum. These AJ1 Low shoes have a water-resistant leather top that is black in color, making it suitable for different weather conditions.

In order to achieve a streamlined and consistent appearance, this leather is utilized in both the toppings and the underlies. What sets these shoes apart is the overlays, which feature an understated splatter design that gives the standard black hue a touch of flair.

A striking grey texture is applied for the Swoosh, which not only matches the black leather but also draws attention to the splatter arrangement. A Jordan Golf tongue tag, an insole mark, and a debossed Wings emblem on the heel are a few instances of the labeling that is featured on this particular release.

The sole component is where the golf adaptation truly pops. It also features a white midsole that provides cushioning and stability, as outlined by Sole Retriever. Both the necessary grip and balance on the golf course are provided by the gum rubber outer sole unit, which is free of any spikes.

Take a look at heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

The description of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf shoes on Nike’s site reads,

“Feel unbeatable, from the tee box to the final putt. Inspired by one of the most iconic sneakers of all time, the Air Jordan 1 G is an instant classic on the course. With Air cushioning underfoot, a Wings logo on the heel and an integrated traction pattern to help you power through your swing, it delivers all the clubhouse cool of the original AJ1—plus everything you need to play 18 holes in comfort.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Black” shoes that will reportedly arrive in the next few days. Those curious to cop them are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s site and its SNKRS app for regular alerts on their arrival.