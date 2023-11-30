Nike Tiger Woods '13 "Masters" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The highly acclaimed Nike Tiger Woods '13 golf shoe is soon coming in an exciting "Masters" colorway. This golf shoe made a significant impact on the industry when it was introduced back in 2012.

Tiger Woods wore these running-inspired golf shoes for just over two years, but they completely changed the way that golfers view footwear. In 2013, the Swoosh label introduced the inaugural Tiger Woods golf shoe, further solidifying his influence in the industry.

Reports from reputable sources, like Sneaker Bar Detroit, indicate that these golf sneakers will be available for purchase on December 8, 2023. The Nike Tiger Woods '13 "Masters" will be sold for $250 USD at certain Nike Golf shops, both online and in-store. Don't pass up the opportunity to own this timeless style that celebrates Tiger Woods' lasting impact on golf apparel.

Nike Tiger Woods '13 "Masters" sneakers feature white underlays with green soles

Detailed look of Nike Tiger Woods '13 "Masters" sneakers ( Image via Nike)

Team Swoosh has put a lot of effort into the creation of the upcoming Tiger Woods '13 "Masters" edition. These remarkable sneakers not only highlight a stylish design but also deliver optimal functionality for golfers. These sneakers are equipped with a black and green rubber sole that incorporates spikes, providing optimal traction on various surfaces.

The "Masters" colorway is a remarkable fusion of traditional golf aesthetics and contemporary design elements. The sneaker features a green midsole and white protective material for the uppers, complemented by a black Swoosh on the sides. The design is complemented by white laces and gray accents.

The sneakers feature yellow tints near the laces and red Tiger Woods branding on the tongue and heels, paying homage to The Masters branding. The long-awaited release of this limited-edition shoe has golf enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the chance to try it on the greens.

Side look of Tiger Woods '13 "Masters" shoes (Image via Nike)

This design reflects refinement and flair as a tribute to one of golf's most prominent championships. The Tiger Woods '13 is back for the model's 10th anniversary. In December 2023, a unique "Masters" iteration in White, Black, and Pine Green will be released.

Previously, to commemorate a decade, the Swoosh label issued a few variants of this iconic style. Team Swoosh described those kicks in the following words:

“On the 10th anniversary of possibly the most popular Tiger Woods shoe ever, we’re rereleasing the iconic design as our 1st true Tiger retro, an ahead-of-its-time game-changer. It offers the unique fit and feel of Nike Free technology for all-around comfort and roaring post-putt fist pumps. The outsole helps keep you steady, so you can channel your Tiger-esque club twirls after ripping a massive tee shot down the middle of the fairway.”

Tiger Woods brought the notion of performance training to golf as a young man who aspired to be a Navy Seal, and this filtered down to how golfers portrayed themselves on tour. Golf lacked sporty appeal throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s. Golfers did not dress or appear like top sportsmen in other sports.

Then, with a stunning $40 million Nike contract, Tiger Woods altered everything. It changed the popular opinion of golf, making it more enticing. Woods not only transformed golf clothing but also golf sneakers, ushering in a new age.

Celebrating ten years of sneaker's influence on golf fashion, the Tiger Woods '13 has made a triumphant return. Fans and collectors of contemporary golf shoes will appreciate this "Masters" model, which brings a nod to the past while combining performance and comfort.