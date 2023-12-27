Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Pollen” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Michael Jordan's sneaker label, Jordan Brand, has prepared another fresh variation of the golf-inspired Air Jordan 1 High silhouette. This colorway, dubbed "Pollen," features the shoe in a classic yellow and black palette.

As stated by House of Heat, the Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Pollen" shoes are all set to enter the shoe market in the coming weeks. Remember that the confirmed launch date is kept hidden by the shoe brand as of now.

They are expected to be sold with a selling price label of $180 for each pair. These sneakers are anticipated to be dropped via Nike's online and offline sites, the SNKRS app, and several connected vendors.

Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Pollen” sneakers are contrasted with white midsoles

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Jordan Brand's dedicated golf sneaker division is accustomed to reinterpreting celebrated hues from their basketball siblings, and the latest Air Jordan 1 release follows this pattern by carrying the renowned "Pollen" palette to the golf course.

Golf enthusiasts now have the opportunity to flaunt this timeless design on the golf course and on the road thanks to the Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Pollen" shoe, which takes its influence from the 2021 High OG version with the identical moniker.

The layout is faithful to the original, and it provides a color scheme replicating the one that is most popular among fans.

In its most fundamental form, the sneaker is constructed with a tumbled black leather top that is fashionable and reliable. This version captures the character of the previous version by using luxurious leather reinforcements in the brilliant "Pollen" hue.

These toppings are effortlessly blended into the layout. This vibrant shade of yellow can be seen on the overlays, plus it can also be observed on the color-matched laces as well as the labeling on the tongue.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues (Image via Nike)

The tongue of the footwear is made of black nylon, and the famous Wings symbol is featured on the ankle collar. This is done to preserve the shoe's vintage appearance. The entire layout is elevated due to the stark contrast between the black pieces and the cheerful "Pollen" embellishments.

The Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Pollen" boasts a pristine white EVA midsole that enhances ease and fits the choice of colors. This midsole is located underfoot.

However, what differentiates this golf variation from others is the redesigned rubber spike plate that is located on the outer sole unit. This plate was meant to provide outstanding traction while playing golf.

The Jordan brand's official website delves into the origins and fascinating history of Michael Jordan's first trademark sneaker:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Keep an eye out for the new Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Pollen" sneakers that will be accessible in the coming year. Jordan brand fans and other curious buyers are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s online site and SNKRS app to catch updates on the arrival of these golf sneakers.