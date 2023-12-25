Air Jordan 1 Low OG GS "Chinese New Year” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Jordan Brand is expanding its celebratory offerings to younger sneakerheads with a special Chinese New Year Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG. This special edition joins the lineup of other Jordan Brand products designed for the Year of the Dragon, continuing the brand's history of honoring the Lunar New Year with distinctive designs. These consist of an adult rendition of the Jordan 1 Low OG, a women's Air Jordan 1 Low SE, and the Jordan 38, each with its take on the holiday theme.

Among the limited-edition Year of the Dragon products is the Air Jordan 1 Low OG for kids. According to Sole Retriever, on January 24, 2024, sneaker fans will find the Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG CNY (GS) on Nike's website and in a few other retail stores. Offered for $140, grade school sizes will be made exclusively available for the purchase of the footwear.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG GS “Chinese New Year” sneakers come with golden overlays

Another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG CNY for Kids marry brilliant colors and rich textures to express the spirit of the Lunar New Year celebration. Gold overlays on multiple elements of this silhouette construct a visual beauty that honors the spirit of celebration.

By applying sail leather to the toe and the midfoot, the shoe achieves a clean and traditional aesthetic while also complimenting the gold aspects. The Swoosh, which is one of the most notable elements of this design, is adorned with green faux reptile skin, that lends an air of enchantment and an impression of playfulness to the entire appearance.

The festive spirit is further enhanced by the sneaker's red embellishments, which can be seen on the tongue tag that bears the Nike Air name and the Wings emblem carefully embroidered on the heel. Aside from elevating the joyous setting, these crimson touches pay reference to the ancient iconography of the Chinese color red.

As striking as the outside, the inside of the shoe has a motif that is focused on the Jumpman emblem and is inspired by the Chinese New Year. A sail midsole that harmonizes well with the color scheme of the top and a transparent rubber outsole that offers both durability and grip are the finishing touches on the design.

The official website of the Jordan brand highlights the rich history and origins of Michael Jordan's inaugural signature sneaker:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues,

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Jordan fans are expected to keep an eye on the upcoming drop of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Chinese New Year" kicks. Ideal for the closets of budding sneaker enthusiasts, these shoes promise to be the right choice. To stay updated on the release details, readers keen on snagging a pair can check the brand's official website or grab the SNKRS app.