5 upcoming Air Jordan 5 sneaker colorways planned for 2024

In recent years, the Air Jordan 5 footwear model has been given a number of different makeovers, and the year 2024 will also see the release of several palettes that are certainly eye-catching.

To ensure that its iconic footwear models, such as the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5, and so on, continue to be popular, the Jordan Brand devotes special attention to them. Due to this, this year will see a wide variety of color combinations, some of which are "El Grito," "Lucky Green," and others.

More details about the upcoming Air Jordan 5 sneaker colorways of 2024

With that said, here’s a list of five upcoming Air Jordan 5 iterations that will be hitting shelves throughout 2024:

Air Jordan 5 “Black Cat”

Air Jordan 5 “Sail”

Air Jordan 5 "Lucky Green"

Air Jordan 5 "El Grito"

Air Jordan 5 "Olive"

1) Air Jordan 5 “Black Cat”

Following the release rumors of the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cat” rendition, some Jumpman label insiders shared mockups of the Air Jordan 5 “Black Cat” shoes that will also be launched in 2024. This drop is a component of a long line of all-black Air Jordans.

Michael Jordan's several memorable titles served as inspiration for his popular sneaker designs, one of which is "Black Cat." This moniker has become a staple of Jordan Brand's merchandise.

Details leaked by insiders, namely zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, offer a peek into what might be an additional year-defining launch, even though we don't have an official look at it just yet.

They will likely be offered in a tonal black construction and will be accented with Anthracite, Black, and Off Noir.

The “Black Cat” colorway of the model is anticipated to enter the footwear scene sometime during Holiday 2024. Reportedly, these pairs will be dropped via the online as well as offline Nike's SNKRS app and a bunch of connected sellers.

2) Air Jordan 5 “Sail”

A new version of Mike's fifth distinctive shape, the Air Jordan 5 SE "Sail," has been disclosed, and the footwear community is getting excited for Spring 2024.

The Sail colorway of the fifth sneaker model features the eponymous sail-tinted nubuck top. This forms a key element of the sneaker.

As with previous versions of the AJ 5, this one features a revamped reflective tongue. Complementary color and texture accentuate the tongue, which deviates from its typical flashy sheen and harmonizes with the upper's sail shade. This small adjustment elevates the structure with its modest grace.

The black finish is a smart choice that accentuates the sail leather and adds richness to the design by elegantly outlining the collar and tongue. A speckled pattern lends appeal and an element of edginess to the black forefoot teeth as well as the outsole toes.

Coconut milk-colored outsoles, along with laces, further highlight the footwear. In a departure from the classic icy blue outsoles of earlier models, this one-of-a-kind color scheme brings a breath of modern air to the timeless design.

The “Sail” variant of the model is anticipated to arrive on April 13, 2024. With a $210 price tag, these shoes are expected to be traded via the online and offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other retail outlets.

3) Air Jordan 5 "Lucky Green"

This Air Jordan 5 takes design cues from the iconic "Fire Red" model, which is recognized for its Black Tongue feature, and features White, Lucky Green, Black, and Ice Blue hues.

Although the outer layer is White leather, Lucky Green is the star of the show here. Spots of Lucky Green, rather than the more conventional Fire Red, can be seen on the tongue labeling, lace lock, inner liner, and portion of the midsole.

Along with the distinctive "23" sewn onto the side, the black tongues, upper eyelets, and shark teeth midsole are eye-catching details. The look is completed with an opaque outsole that has an icy effect.

On February 28, 2024, the “Lucky Green” colorway of the fifth shoe is expected to launch. These sneakers will be marked with a $200 price tag and offered in women’s exclusive sizes. Reportedly, they will be sold on the online and offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other linked Jumpman retailers.

4) Air Jordan 5 "El Grito"

The yearly celebration of El Grito de Independencia, sometimes called the Cry of Dolores, and the imminent debut of the commemorative AJ 5 by the Jumpman label are both scheduled for September, paying homage to Mexico's illustrious past.

It was on September 16, 1810, when Miguel Hidalgo Costilla took the lead in starting the Mexican War of Independence. Therefore, this holiday recalls the beginning of that historic event.

This momentous event will be marked by the forthcoming AJ 5 of the same name. This variant will sport a color scheme that comprises Diffused Taupe, Dark Pony, Sail, and Apple Green.

The specifics of the sneaker's design and color scheme are still unknown, but fans are getting excited for what could be a significant and culturally rich release. The early mockup image was shared by Zsneakerheadz recently.

Sometime during September 2024, the “El Grito” rendition of the AJ5 model is anticipated to arrive on the market. They will expectedly be sold via the Nike SNKRS app and a bunch of associated retail shops, both online and offline.

5) Air Jordan 5 "Olive"

The “Olive” variation of the silhouette is decked up in a black, solar orange, and army olive color arrangement. The outer layer of these AJ 5 will be Olive suede, and the mesh midfoot section and eyestays will feature nuanced tones of Green, just like the original release.

The midsole boasts a shark tooth design, the inside padding is a vivid orange, and there are Jumpman trademarks on the tongue flaps along with underfoot. A green midsole, an icy blue translucent outer sole unit, and 3M Metallic Silver tongues make up the overall look.

The Olive colorway will supposedly hit the shelves on March 2, 2024. With a retail price label of $210, these sneakers will be sold via the Nike SNKRS App and a slew of connected Jordan Brand sellers both offline and via physical locations.

These are five forthcoming colorways of the AJ 5 model that will be dropped in the coming months of this year. Curious readers and sneakerheads are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh's website or its SNKRS app for timely alerts on the arrival of the aforementioned colorways.

