Nike Air Max 1 ‘86 OG “Jackie Robinson” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike pays tribute to legendary baseball icon Jackie Robinson with a fresh take on the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG, continuing the label's tradition of celebrating sports legends. This special Air Max 1 follows past tributes to MLB players, such as the Nike Dunk Low, Air Force 1, and a special edition of the AJ5 designed for MLB players.

Swoosh label has honored Jackie Robinson in recent years with special iterations on some of its iconic models. Breaking the color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, Robinson's immeasurable impact on Major League Baseball and the United States echoes profoundly.

Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Jackie Robinson is expected to enter the retail marketplace on April 1, 2024. These kicks will be available for purchase online and at the offline retail outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and several connected retail vendors. The retail price of the item is set at $150, and it is available in sizes for men.

More details about the Nike Air Max 1 ‘86 OG “Jackie Robinson” sneakers

Another look at the Nike Air Max 1 ‘86 OG “Jackie Robinson” (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

The Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Jackie Robinson is an interesting mix of different materials like suede, perforated nubuck, and nylon, leading to a luxurious and stylish design. The latest iteration features a vibrant combination of white and navy, with the white color adorning the suede mudguard, laces, and midsole, while the blue dominates the rest of the upper.

The mesh and suede materials are beautifully combined, creating a stunning layered effect. Intricate feather-shaped embroidery adds a unique touch to the Swooshes. The white mudguard beautifully complements the navy details, catching the spirit of the recognizable Brooklyn Dodgers uniform.

The lace dubrae is embellished with a metallic gold design, displaying a Swoosh and the number 42. This number holds a remarkable legacy, as it is the jersey number that Robinson wore throughout his career. The number is also strategically positioned next to a metallic gold eyelet on the tongue, paying homage to his lasting impression.

The sneaker's insole is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, highlighting the rich history and profound meaning behind its design. It proudly commemorates Jackie Robinson Day 2024, forever etching this momentous occasion. The tribute is perfected with a white Air Max 1 '86 midsole, starring a larger 4-chamber Air unit in the heel and a stylish gum and navy outsole.

A closer look at the Nike Air Max 1 ‘86 OG “Jackie Robinson” sneakers (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

The original Nike Air Max 1 shoe inspired Nike to create the much-loved Air Max line. Therefore, the beginnings of the model are emphasized by Swoosh as,

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Keep a watch on the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Jackie Robinson sneaker. Don't miss the chance to cop this special edition, as it pays homage to a legendary figure and promises to be a significant addition for collectors and fans.

Sneaker enthusiasts anticipating the release are advised to stay tuned to Nike's website and regularly check the SNKRS app for the latest updates.

