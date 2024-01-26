Nike Air Force 1 Next Nature “Molten Metal” Sea Glass shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Force 1 Next Nature shoe recently surfaced in an all-new Sea Glass ensemble. The Next Nature lineup of the Swoosh brand offers sneakers that are made using recycled materials, and this Sea Glass colorway adorned with "Molten Metal" will be the latest addition to the already extensive list. This shoe is decked in a Sea Glass/Vapor Green-Light Silver-Sail palette.

The Nike Air Force 1 Next Nature "Molten Metal" Sea Glass shoes are anticipated to enter the sneaker market sometime during the next few weeks of 2024, as stated by House of Heat and other similar sources. Note that the Swoosh label does not disclose the actual date of release.

Reportedly, Nike's online and physical stores will sell these pairs and a bunch of their connected retail shops. Wait for the confirmed price details as well.

More details about the Nike Air Force 1 Next Nature "Molten Metal" Sea Glass shoes

Here's another look at the sneaker (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

With the most recent iteration of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature, Nike keeps forging a path via innovation in both fashion and environmental sustainability. In this edition, the color scheme has been altered to offer a more contemporary and seasonal appearance, yet the dedication to environmental responsibility has been maintained.

A Sea Glass leather top will soon be offered for the Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature, which exudes a fashionable and tranquil vibe.

The Light Silver additions, which provide a bit of refinement plus a slight shimmer to the layout, contrast with the calm foundation used. Additionally, the appearance of the footwear is further highlighted by the Sail midsoles underneath.

However, the Vapor Green trimmings are where the design shines through and makes a statement. The tongue flap, and the heel counter label marks are adorned with these daring splashes of vapor green color.

The Grind Rubber outsole, which serves as a visual accent and exemplifies Nike's commitment to employing recycling materials, is also colored in the same vibrant hue as the rest of the shoe.

Take a closer look at the metal charms (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

This environmentally aware shoe is taken to an even higher level by the metallic molten elements included throughout the layout. This detail can be found on a few of Nike's Next Nature models being released throughout the spring season.

Team Swoosh underlined the roots of the Air Force 1 silhouette in the following words:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues as follows:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Molten Metal” Sea Glass sneakers that will be accessible in the coming weeks of this year. Nike fans and other interested parties can stay tuned to Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.

