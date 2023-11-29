7 most expensive Nike Air Max 1 sneakers of all time

The Nike brand boasts a wide range of high-performance shoes, and the Air Max series is one of them. The Air Max 1 is the first silhouette in the first line of sneakers with a visible air unit. These shoes have morphed into daily lifestyle shoes, despite being initially designed as running shoes by Tinker Hatfield.

The game-changing silhouette comes in a variety of designs and colors, making it the go-to choice for sneakerheads and fashionistas alike.

The Air Max 1 shoes are not only fashionable, they are fitted with the sought-after 270 degrees of improved air cushioning for optimum comfort and stability.

Another reason for the cult following of the Air Max 1 series among sneakerheads is that they are great investments, with some legendary iterations fetching up to tens of thousands of dollars on the resale market.

From the Nike Air Max 1 Animal Pack to the Pattaya Purple Denim, below is a carefully curated list of the most expensive Air Max 1s of all time.

The most expensive Nike Air Max 1 sneakers ever released

1. The Air Max 1 Urawa

The Air Max 1 Urawa (Image via StockX)

The Urawa silhouette is enveloped in eye-catching colors of red, white, black, and grey. The upper is a stylish mix of leather, suede, and mesh for breathability and airflow. The black mugged outsole extends towards the toe cap in a fashionable arc and provides a colorful contrast against the brilliant white of the missile. The sneakers sell for $1,324 on Stock X.

2. The Air Max 1 Amos x Jordan

The Air Max 1 Amos x Jordan (Image via StockX)

This gorgeous silhouette was released for the 2017 Air Max Day and is an innovative fusion of the Air Max 1 Animal print and the Air Jordan 3 design. This iteration retains the legendary Air Max design while also incorporating the Jordan logo on the outsole. The sneakers also feature a mix of black nubuck and leather on the upper, sprinkled with animal print accents and green Nike branding. They sell for $1,336 on Stock X.

3. The Air Max 1 Powerwall Black Morning Glory

The Air Max 1 Powerwall Black Morning Glory (Image via StockX)

These sneakers were designed by Tinker Hatfield in 2006 and have served as inspiration for many other silhouettes. The predominantly black upper is a stylish combination of leather and suede, with the pink accents on the sole and lace creating an artful contrast. The visible air unit provides maximum cushioning, while the logged outsole provides adequate traction. These historic Nike shoes sell for $1,400 on Stock X.

4. The Air Max 1 Animal Pack

The Air Max 1 Animal Pack (Image via StockX)

Made in collaboration with Atmos, these shoes are a modern iteration of the classic Nike Animal AM95 released in 2007. Bathed in wheat, sport red, bison, and classic green, and accented by synthetic tiger, leopard, zebra, and pony skin animal prints, the shoes are an accurate depiction of wildlife and nature's beauty. They are available for $2,019 on Stock X.

5. Air Max Patta Chlorophyll

The Air Max Patta Chlorophyll (Image via StockX)

This gorgeous silhouette is the brainchild of the collaborative effort of the Patta boutique and the Nike brand. The shoes marked the fifth anniversary of the boutique and feature a nubuck, denim, and mesh upper in grey, white, and chlorophyll accents. They sell for $2,140 on Stock X.

6. Air Max 1 Country Camo Germany

The Air Max 1 Country Camo Germany (Image via StockX)

These impressive sneakers were released in 2014 and sold exclusively in Germany, making them relatively rare and highly sought-after. They are dressed in black and bamboo dark camo. They are currently available for $3,819 on Stock X.

7. Air Max 1 Patta Purple Denim

The Air Max 1 Patta Purple Denim (Image via StockX)

Another collaborative product of Patta and Nike, these sneakers are dressed in crisp blue, grey, and white nubuck, denim, and leather detailing. They sell for $12,079 on Stock X.

The Air Max 1 shoes remain one of the best Nike creations to date. Shop the above-mentioned iconic sneaker silhouettes and be a part of history.