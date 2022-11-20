5 best animal print themed sneakers

Animal print themes have always been around in the fashion industry for many reasons. For one thing, they are generally considered high-end and exotic, making them a symbol of class and wealth.

Apart from many fashion brands that include animal print themes in their apparel lines, several footwear brands have also recognized the trend and entered the bandwagon by introducing a lot of sneakers.

Furthermore, for sneakerheads who like animal-inspired prints on their kicks, there are more reasons to rejoice because animal prints come in various options, allowing individuals to choose which pattern they want on their sneakers.

The Nike Zoom Kobe VI and four other animal print themed sneakers

1) Nike Air Max 95 DLX x Atmos Animal Pack

The theme of the Atmos x Air Max 95 Animal Pack 2.0 is similar to that of the original Nike collaboration. A variety of animal prints are used across the upper to keep up with the wild theme. From leopard and zebra prints to cheetah patterns, this mishmash of animal fur creates a one-of-a-kind look.

The Atmos x Air Max Pack includes a set of green laces, with the same vibrant tint striking the Air Unit underfoot. The safari-inspired theme of the kicks is balanced by the contrasting white midsole, and Air Max branding is marked all through.

This exotic silhouette arrived in March 2018 for $160 at select retail stores.

2) Nike Zoom Kobe VI

The Nike Zoom Kobe 6 was designed by Eric Avar and was first released in 2010-2011. The kicks have a polyurethane "island" upper that is designed to look like snake skin. A dual-layer cushioned sock liner, Phylon infused midsole, and Zoom Air units in the forefront and heel round out the features. They returned in 2014 as part of the Kobe Prelude Pack.

The Nike Zoom Kobe VI was released in the Grinch colorway as well as many others for the sneakerheads. The shoes cost $493 and were available at a number of select retail locations.

3) Air Force 1 Lux Anaconda

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the first Air Force 1, the label celebrated and pursued Low Lux 07 Anaconda. Along with the Lux Crocodile model, this unique model was released in limited numbers in 2007 and marked the first time Nike launched a four-digit retail price point for sneakerheads. The style is carefully crafted in Italy from high-quality materials and features 24K gold-plated lace tip deubré aglets.

The sneakers were released for $2000 at Nike's official site in a white/white-metallic gold colorway.

4) Jeremy Scott x Adidas Originals Instinct Hi "Animal Print"

Jeremy Scott is credited with creating some of the most insane sneaker models you'll discover on retail shelves, but his models are also somewhat predictable. To get a sense of what to expect from J.Scott's Originals by Originals capsule, combine a splash of heritage cornerstones, a pinch of bold new styles, and a generous dollop of '80s basketball, with this latest drop falling firmly into the former.

The Jeremy Scott x Adidas Originals Instinct Hi comes back without the license plate tongue. However, it still outshines the previous dual-toned set with a multicolored animal print whose asymmetrical blocking suggests that sneakerheads will stare even longer.

These kicks retailed for $125 at three stripes stores in September 2012.

5) Kinetics x adidas Originals Superstar 80s ‘Animal’

In 2011, Sneaker News provided evidence of then-upcoming Adidas Originals releases that demonstrated a reasonably strong trend toward employing wild animal designs on their timeless classic silhouettes.

Additionally, we saw two different Big Sean collaboration Superstar shell toe designs back in the year, which went missing, suggesting a release date later in the year. Even more, momentum occurred for the Three Stripes safari into 2012.

The Kinetics x Adidas Originals Superstar 80s 'Animal' is aptly named because it features leopard print horse hair on the uppers and snakeskin scales on the side panel stripes. Additionally, it serves as a preview of other similar designs that were released as a component of the summer '12 collection.

Animal print never goes out of fashion, even when it comes to apparel or sneakers, and these top five animal print kicks are perfect testimony of timeless sneaker themes. Let us know which animal print sneakers you prefer!

