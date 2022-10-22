Where to buy the Nike Animal Instinct collection? Everything we know so far

Nike is set to introduce a new animal-printed collection, dubbed the Animal Instinct. The Animal Instinct will feature silhouettes such as Air Max 90, Air Force 1 Mid, Blazer Mid 77, Air More Uptempo, and more. The collection is slightly similar to the Air Max 95 design, which arose from a collaboration between the swoosh label and Atmos.

Nike has previously released many animal-themed silhouettes, including a safari print, tiger print, etc. The swoosh label hasn't announced the release date for the collection. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the collection will be released on SNKRS in the coming weeks.

The upcoming Nike Animal Instinct footwear collection will feature several kinds of animal prints

Upcoming Nike Animal Instinct footwear collection featuring Air Max 90, Air Force 1 Mid, and more (Image via Sportskeeda)

Over the past few years, Nike has put out a multitude of designs centered around animal-themed textiles. The most notable silhouette of the animal-centered silhouette is the Atmos x Air Max 1 Animal Pack which was released in 2020.

The first silhouette in the Animal Instinct collection is the Nike Air Max 90, which features multiple materials and prints that make up the upper of the sneaker. The multicolored upper features prints of animals such as snakeskin, cheetah, zebra, and python, which are made out of leather and suede materials.

The silhouette features red pops over the swooshes and the sneaker's air unit over the tread's side. The black hue is added over the air max units. The second silhouette in the collection is the Nike Air More Uptempo. The silhouette features exotic details, and the base of the upper is made out of pristine white leather material with perforated details.

The "AIR" branding is added on the lateral side with various exotic prints such as that of zebra, snake, and cheetah. The silhouette features red swooshes to give it a flair. Lastly, the black hue is added over the silhouette's laces and tongues.

The third silhouette is the Nike Air Force 1 Mid silhouette, constructed out of white tumbled leather and accentuated over the laces and sockliners. The overlays are extravagant, with the faux snakeskin print featured over the mudguard, zebra print over the heel counters, and cheetah print over the quarter overlays.

The look features midfoot checks and heel tabs in a black hue. The look is finished off with a pink bubblegum hue accentuated over the sole unit and insoles. Lastly, the Blazer Mid silhouette opts for a subtle presentation featuring an off-white and pristine white hue.

The silhouette features different textures, prints, and patterns over the base. The swooshes feature zebra and crocodile prints over them. The forefoot of the sneakers features animal prints of pythons and snakes. The heel tabs feature a Cheetah print over the suede materials.

All four silhouettes mentioned above feature the swoosh label's detail with red-colored swoosh logos and the "Nike" lettering logo, which is featured on the tongue and sockliner beneath the slash marks.

The release information of the shoe hasn't been revealed by the swoosh label, but according to Hypebeast, the shoe will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers in the coming months.

