7 Best Nike Air Max sneakers to avail in 2024

Nike Air Max sneakers need little introduction as they have been around since the 80s and are regarded as some of the best sneaker silhouettes in the world.

Just like the Dunk, Air Force, Roshe, Blazers, and other sneaker models, the Air Max has had a significant impact on the sneakers industry. Nike Air Max sneakers are designed for comfort and to protect the feet, making them popular among athletes and people who stay on there for long periods.

Not only are these functional, but they also come in stylish designs, blending function and vanity seamlessly. Air Max series are identifiable by their midsoles fitted with innovative urethane pouches of pressurized gas to provide more cushioning than most sneaker models available.

1. Air Max 1 "Athletic Department Deep Royal Blue" sneakers

The Air Max 1 "Athletic Department Deep Royal Blue" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These athletic-built shoes are crafted from the combo of a breathable mesh material, in white hue, with overlays of brown and purple suede fabrics, contrasting the white base. In addition to the color-block design of the sneakers, highlights of green hue can be seen on the side, counter-heel, sole, and tongue, while the black accents are visible on the lugged rubber outsole.

These shoes are priced at 84 US dollars on Stock X.

2. Air Max 95 "Icons Yellow Strike" sneakers

The Air Max 95 "icons yellow strike" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These chunky pair of sneakers feature an upper dressed in a blend of greyish-white mesh fabric, with a tonal nubuck leather fabric constructed on the sides of the sneakers, while the suede material, in a black hue, runs from the back of the shoes to the toe box.

The lace-up closure features brownish eyelets, coupled with white laces, and black suede openings for the laces to pass through.

These sporty kicks are priced at 115 US dollars on Stock X.

3. Air Max 1 "White University Blue" sneakers

The Air Max 1 "white University Blue" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These sneakers are enveloped primarily in a white mesh material, accentuated by the suede materials in brown and blue hues. More blue detailings are incorporated on the side swoosh logo, tongue, and insole.

The midsole, in a white hue, features an air unit, aiding cushioning, while the black multi-directional lugged rubber enhances grip control.

4. Air Max 97 "Black-White Anthracite" sneakers

The Air Max 97 "Black-white Anthracite" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These 90s-inspired shoes feature black synthetic and calfskin leather materials built on the upper, paired with matching laces that allow for a customizable fit.

The air cushioning unit can be seen on the black rubber sole, while the pull tab features also in black hue, which assists in the easy removal of the shoes.

These retro-inspired kicks are priced at 84 US dollars on Stock X.

5. The Air Max 1PM "Dirty Denim" sneakers

The Air Max 1PM "Dirty Denim" sneakers (Image via StockX)

The design of these low-top sneakers comes in a distressed silhouette that features a two-toned blue denim upper, coupled with off-white colored laces, and a dichromatic-coloured sole in creamy and reddish-brown hues. The Nike logo is featured in both blue and white hues.

These Nike Air Max sneakers are priced at 66 US dollars on Stock X.

6. The Air Max 90 "Gore-Tex Infrared" sneakers

The Air Max 90 "Gore-Tex Infrared" sneakers (Image via StockX)

The gore-tex infrared sneakers are dressed in white mesh and suede materials, alongside black and grey leather materials crafted at the sides of the sneakers.

Splashes of red hue are visible on the eyelets, midsole, outsole, and counter-heel, highlighting the neutral-toned colorway of the sneakers.

These Nike Air Max sneakers are priced at 154 US dollars on Stock X.

7. The 90 "Pure Platinum George Green" sneakers

The 90 "Pure Platinum George Green" sneakers (Image via StiockX)

These recent remakes from the Max 90 collection feature a mesh material, in a white hue, that covers the majority of the upper, with a green suede fabric that runs from the counter heel to the toe cap. The black detailings feature a black suede material that overlaps the green-toned suede material, likewise seen on the midsole, around the eyelets and collar.

These Nike Air Max sneakers are priced at 110 US dollars on StockX.

These Nike Air Max sneakers are embodiments of the time-tested skillful craftsmanship that the Nike brand is known for.

