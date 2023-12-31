Nike Air Max 90 "Team Red / Cool Grey" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike has continued to make waves within the sportswear athleisure world with its iconic releases throughout 2023. Now, that the New Year is approaching, the Swoosh label has started preparing its 2024 lineup to surprise and keep their fans engrossed with some new cool and chic drops.

One of the shoe, which has appeared on the catalog of 2024 releases is the Air Max 90 "Team Red / Cool Grey." The Air Max 90 made a ressurgence in 2023 and performed well among sneakerheads. The shoe embodies the "dad shoe" aesthetic for the streetwear enthusiasts and the Air Max technology for the performance shoe seekers.

The upcoming "Team Red / Cool Grey" colorway perfectly ammalgamates classy and sophisticated with vibrant hues to provide a well-balanced options for sneakerheads.

Release information for the Air Max 90 "Team Red / Cool Grey" sneakers hasn't been announced by Nike yet, however, according to media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2024.

The Nike Air Max 90 "Team Red / Cool Grey" sneakers will be released in 2024

The Nike Air Max 90 "Team Red / Cool Grey" sneakers will be released in 2024 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton-based brand began its journey in footwear industry with the launch of the Moon running shoes in 1964. Ever since, the label has continued to evolve and surprise fans with its stylish and innovative technology.

In 1987, the swoosh label launched one of the most popular running shoes lineage, the Air Max. The entire running shoe lineage is one of the best-selling and best-known Nike performance wear options.

A beloved silhouette from the Air Max sneaker lineage is the Air Max 90, which debuted in 1990 and became immensely popular amongst sneakerheads due to its "Dad shoe" aesthetics.

Expand Tweet

The shoe model was designed by the swoosh label's veteran Tinker Hatfield, who was also the brains behind the popular Air Jordan lineage including Air Jordan 3 to Air Jordan 15 signature sneaker models.

The swoosh label introduced the Air Max 90 sneaker model as follows:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture — art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement"

It further states:

"With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornersto."

Expand Tweet

The latest makeover to appear is the Air Max 90 "Tean Red / Cool Grey." The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of white mesh material. The midsoles and laces comes clad in a white hue, which provides a subtle contrast with smokey grey nubuck overlays over tongues, air cassettes and heel overlays.

A flair is added to the design with black leather guards, deep red profile swooshes, and gum rubber outsoles. The red hue is further added upon the upper eyestays and branded panels.

The pair is expected to release in 2024 as a part of Fall Winter Nike collection.