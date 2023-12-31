Nike SB Dunk Low “Big Money” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Nike SB Dunk Low shoes will rock the footwear scene in the soon-approaching year 2024. The stated model is dressed in a "Big Money" ensemble for the new makeover. The initial images of these sneakers were recently unveiled by Private Selection.

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Big Money” sneakers are anticipated to hit the shelves sometime during the next year, as per early reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit. Note that the actual release date is still pending confirmation from Nike. Reportedly, these pairs will be dropped via the online as well as the physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected vendors.

Nike SB Dunk Low “Big Money” sneakers feature woven hemp textiles on top

One of Nike SB's most daring looks ever is the forthcoming Dunk Low "Big Money" from the sneaker brand. Both sneakerheads and thrift store aficionados will identify with the story it conveys. With a design that deftly captures the core concept of thrift store findings, this set of shoes appears to be a celebration of the excitement that comes with the quest for hidden gems.

The huge sale ticket that is dripping down from the interior tongue is the focal point of the entire design. In addition to being imprinted with terms such as "BIG MONEY SAVINGS" along with other attractive sales alerts, it has a texture that is similar to that of a receipt, which immediately conjures up the sensation of having obtained a fantastic deal.

This quirky element not only sets the stage for the general idea of the shoe but also refers to the excitement of finding unexpected treasures.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, the creative potential does not end there. The Nike SB Dunk Low "Big Money" is a sneaker that surpasses previous standards of extravagantness by utilizing a wide variety of fabrics and colors.

The footwear features ribbed textile collars as well as tongues, offering a sense of refinement, plus ornate silver mid panels, which add an intriguing contrast to the shoe's overall design. An aged, well-loved appearance that is evocative of a valued thrift store buy is imparted to the sneaker by the use of suede reinforcements in a traditional brown color.

The shoe is created using a robust woven hemp textile that lends an earthy and rustic vibe to the toe box, which is another element that stands out. This is complemented by soft rope laces, which contribute to the shoe's overall appearance of being both tough and sophisticated.

Expand Tweet

The origin of the Nike SB Dunk Low shoe can be attributed to the arrival of Dunk sneaker designs in the footwear scene, which is underlined by the shoe brand in the following manner:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Team Swoosh further adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike SB Dunk Low “Big Money” sneakers that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Nike SB fans are advised to stay tuned to Nike’s online site and its SNKRS app for timely updates on the arrival of these sneakers.