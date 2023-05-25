Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned signature sneaker lineage, Air Jordan has continued to grow with each year.

The Jordan label has often made waves within the sneaker industry with the launch of brand new colorways upon the fan-favorite sneaker models. The latest of which to surface is the Air Jordan 2 "Fire Red."

The sneaker model is clad in green, red, and white, to capture the essence of the Italian flag and the beloved Christmas holiday. The pair continued to receive multiple nicknames associated with the unique color scheme, however, most fans were in opposition of the color scheme.

Fans discarded the colorway as they complained about the "green" accents on the heel tans being unusual.

Fans react to the Nike Air Jordan 2 "Fire Red" sneaker makeover and discard the green accents

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label has continued to shine a well-deserved spotlight onto the iconic Air Jordan 2 sneaker model in 2022 and the trend is continuing in 2023.

The latest makeover to surface is the Air Jordan 2 "Fire Red," also nicknamed as Air Jordan 2 "Christmas" and Air Jordan 2 "Italy." The sneakerheads, however, dismissed the sneaker makeover and asked the Jordan brand to remove the green heel tabs. Many fans questioned:

"Why the green tho?"

Sneakerheads point out that there was no need to add green in the Air Jordan 2 "Fire Red" sneaker makeover, and the Jordan label should have given it a simple red and white color scheme.

They also point out that the green hue is disturbing an almost perfect sneaker makeover and that they were hoping for only "Varsity Red" sneaker colorway.

Many fans compared the sneaker makeover with the Italian flag. The AJ2 silhouette was crafted with Italian leather to exude luxury aesthetic. The shoe model was originally created in Italy and thus the Jordan brand could be inspired from the OG model.

A fan appreciated the sneaker colorway and commented:

"Not bad, I'm guessing its a play on the premium Italian thing."

Another commented "Italy Joints" followed by fire emoji, which indicates his likening of the shoe. Multiple other fans compared the sneaker color scheme with Gucci and Christmas.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 2 "Fire Red" sneakers

The latest Air Jordan 2 "Fire Red" sneakers are clad in a "Fire Red / Sail / Fir Green" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed entirely out of leather material in a white hue, while the white base contrasts with multiple accents of red and green shades.

The Fire Red accents are added upon sock liners, midfoot, heel clip, and the rubber outsoles. Another hue is added into the mix with Fir green placed on the rear heel panels and the forefoot trims.

The pair is rumored to drop in November 18, 2023 at a retail price of $175.

