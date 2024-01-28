Nike sneaker drops are highly anticipated, and for good reason. The sneakers from the Oregon-based brand have such hype around them that sneaker enthusiasts and collectors go to great lengths to ensure they have access to the latest drops.

Nike sneakers feature exquisite designs, quality craftsmanship, and gorgeous colorways that make it hard to look away after a glance. Nike sneaker drops for 2024 have already started rolling in, and January has seen the release of the "Coconut Milk" Air Force 1 and the Dunk Low "NBA Paris," with more exciting silhouettes dropping soon.

7 Most anticipated Nike sneaker drops of 2024

1. Air Force 1 Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers

The Air Force 1 Low "Valentine's Day" (Image via StockX)

This Valentine-inspired iteration from the Air Force 1 low series features an upper dressed primarily in a whitish calfskin leather material, with red highlights on the side Swoosh logo connected to the counter heel, also in a red hue, as well as the lugged rubber outsole and tongue.

These shoes are set to be released on January 29, 2024, and will sell for a retail price of 120 US dollars on the brand's website.

2. Air Max 1 "Platinum Tint Dark Obsidian"

The Air Max 1 "Platinum Tint Dark Obsidian" (Image via StockX)

These low-top sneakers are crafted from a combo of a leather fabric in a white hue and a grey suede material that runs from the back to the toe bumper. Black accentuations can be seen on the side, padded tongue, and insole, contrasting against the white background. Also, the sneakers feature a visible air unit on the midsole that offers cushioning.

These kicks are set to be released on February 1, 2024, and will sell for a retail price of 140 US dollars on the brand website.

3. Nike Dunk Low LX "Year of the Dragon"

The Nike Dunk Low LX "Year of the Dragon" (Image via StockX)

To celebrate the Lunar Year of the Dragon, Nike has carefully curated a selection of sneakers to choose from, and this Dunk Low remix features a mint green upper surrounded by white detailing and the "Just Do It" phrase in a red patch. The white and blue soles round up the design perfectly.

The Year of the Dragon sneakers are set for release on March 3, 2024, at a retail price of 135 US dollars.

4. LeBron 4 "Fruity Pebbles" sneakers

The LeBron 4 "Fruity Pebbles" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These Nike sneakers, the brainchild of the collaboration between Nike and basketball player LeBron James, are enveloped in a synthetic white material coupled with a tonal suede fabric that wraps around the collar with the swoosh logo embossed on it.

These sneakers will be released on February 23, 2024, and sell for a retail price of 250 US dollars on the brand's website.

5. The Blazer Mid '77 Waffle sneakers

The Blazer Mid '77 Waffle sneakers (Image via Nike)

These Nike sneakers are designed from a milky-white leather material, constructed at the upper, alongside a grey-toned suede fabric crafted from the side to the toe box. The upper also features brownish accents on the swoosh logo embedded on the side, the patch on the tongue, and the counter heel.

The Waffle sneakers will be released on March 1, 2024, and will be sold for a retail price of 110 US dollars on the brand website.

6. Sabrina 1 "Oregon Ducks" sneakers

The Sabrina 1 Oregon sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

These Nike sneakers are featured in a design that pays homage to Oregon University's official colors, yellow and green, from the breathable mesh upper to the rubber sole of the sneakers. Also, the brand's logo can be seen on the side, in a black hue.

The Sabrina 1 "Oregon Ducks" will be released on March 14, 2024, for a retail price of 130 US dollars on the brand's website.

7. Zoom Vomero 5 "Neutral Olive"

The Zoom Vomero 5 "Neutral Olive" (Image via StockX)

The Zoom Vomero 5 has received a neutral olive treatment dressed in a military green colorway with subtle camo detailing. The upper is draped in various mesh compartments and features dark green and olive coloring, accented by touches of off-white.

The white sole creates an artful contrast against the predominantly green upper. This anticipated Nike sneaker is set to drop on March 23, 2024, at a retail price of 160 US dollars on Nike's website.

These Nike sneaker drops are sure to generate a lot of buzz. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more updates.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.