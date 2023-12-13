7 best sneakers to avail for the Year of the Dragon 2024

It has become almost impossible to talk about the impact of the Chinese New Year celebration on the fashion scene, without acknowledging the iconic "Year of the Dragon sneakers collection," invented by Nike. This iconic sneaker silhouette pays homage to China's rich cultural heritage by representing the Zodiac sign of the impending 2024 year. The Dragon sneakers will be back from their 12-year hiatus, and sneakerheads are excited, to say the least.

This highly acclaimed sneakers franchise gained global recognition based on the remarkable designs that each pair of sneakers embodies, which include the artful dragon embellishments on the sides and the bold and energetic color palettes.

Nike promises a lineup of groundbreaking sneaker designs to commemorate the Chinese Year of the Dragon celebration, including a new twist to the timeless Nike Air Force 1 collection, Dunk Low LX, Air Jordan 38, and several others.

Anticipating 2024's year of the Dragon sneakers collection? Below is a carefully curated list.

Best sneakers to avail for Year of the Dragon 2024

1. Air Jordan 1 Low SECNY (W)

The Air Jordan 1 Low SECNY (W) (Image via Nike)

These sleek kicks are dressed primarily in a crisp and clean white hue, colorfully contrasted by the red highlights that run from the toe cap to the heel tab, with the swoosh logo in a gold hue, creating visual interest.

Also, these sneakers feature a cushioned midsole in a white hue and a smoke-grey-colored lugged outsole that provides optimum comfort and stability, respectively.

These cool shoes will sell for a retail price of $125 on the brand's website following its release on January 24, 2024.

2. Air Jordan 38

The Air Jordan 38 (Image via Nike)

These recent iterations of the OG Air Jordan 38 come in a high-top silhouette, with the upper crafted from a breathable mesh material and smooth suede fabric in red and cedar hues, accented by green laces, while the chunky outsole in a dichromatic colorway of green and blue not only adds a pop of color to the overall color scheme but also ensures excellent traction and grip control on different surfaces.

These stylish high-rise sneakers will sell for a retail price of $200 upon their release on January 24, 2024.

3. Nike Air Force 1

The Nike Air Force 1 (Image via Nike)

The distressed appeal of these sneakers nods respect to the never-out-of-fashion look of "Dad Shoes". The seamless blend of the off-white leather material and the suede material in a pink hue, carefully constructed on the upper, exudes elegance and durability.

The brand's attention to detail is displayed on the jewel-embellished upper, likewise, the motivational quote embossed in a red hue on the tongue draws inspiration from the positivity that accompanied the Chinese Year of the Dragon festivity.

These shoes are set to be released in January.

4. Nike Dunk Low LX

The Nike Dunk Low LX (Image via Nike)

These retro-inspired feminine kicks celebrate the Year of the Dragon with their vibrant colorway of white, green, blue, and red hues, alongside the adorned jewel upper and the detailed tongue. Also, comfort was prioritized with the perforated panels on the toebox, allowing for ventilation, while the traditional lace-up closure incorporated into the sneakers enhances the customizable fit.

These vintage-inspired sneakers will sell for a retail price of $135, upon their release in 2024.

5. The Nike Ja 1

The Nike Ja 1 (Image via Nike)

These fashionable pieces are the brand's recent take on the original, which has become a favorite amongst sneaker aficionados. These remakes are enveloped in an icy-blue breathable mesh fabric, overlayed by a whitish suede material, giving them a polished and endearing appeal. The flower motif strategically adorned on the side, as well as the tires infused on the slightly exaggerated sole, pay homage to the Year of the Dragon celebration.

These pairs of sneakers are set to be released in February 2024.

6. Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG (Image via Nike)

These shoes are testaments to Nike's commitment to delivering quality and fashionable kicks. They embody an eye-catching color palette of white, green, burgundy, and yellow hues, with a beaded applique on the side, adding a touch of sophistication to the all-round look of the sneakers.

These fashion-forward sneakers are set to be released in January and sell for a retail price of $160 on the brand's website.

7. Kid's Nike Dunk Low

The Kid's Nike Dunk Low (Image via Nike)

These kids' iterations of the timeless "Nike dunk low" feature a laid-back colorway of grey and white hues, laying a solid foundation for the dragon applique crafted with the swoosh logo on the side to stand, while paying tribute to the Year of the Dragon celebration.

These forward-thinking creations are set to be released in January and will sell for a retail price of $100 on the brand's website.

Mark your calendars for the release of these gorgeous silhouettes for the Year of the Dragon in 2024.