Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid SE "Ice Blue" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored 

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sub-label Jordan brand has reached new heights of popularity and continues to rule the hearts of sneakerheads over the years. The duo's joint Air Jordan sneaker lineage has gained a lot of respect and pop-culture relevance in the sneaker sphere, especially the debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker.

Now, as the 40th anniversary of the label approaches, Jordan's eponymous label is focusing on extending their Air Jordan 1 sneaker model's catalog. The latest model to surface is the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE "Ice Blue" sneakers.

A release date for the Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid SE "Ice Blue" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the sneaker model will be released on the e-commerce sites of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Spring 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid SE "Ice Blue" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid SE "Ice Blue" sneakers come clad in shades of blue, black and white, (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label signed a lifetime deal contract with the legendary NBA player Michael Jordan in 1984 and permanently altered the fashion, sneaker and basketball world.

The duo kickstarted their journey in 1985 as they launched the beloved Air Jordan 1 silhouette. The swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has been reiterated in many iterations, including high-top, low-top, mid-top, elevate, craft, and more. The Air Jordan 1 Mid has received a huge amount of love and attention in 2023, as it has appeared in multiple makeovers. That includes the Panda, Lucky Green, Space Jam, DMP, Blueberry, and the latest "Ice Blue" makeover.

The latest "Ice Blue" makeover is reminiscent of the 2022-released Air Jordan 1 High "Heritage" and the 2021-released Air Jordan 1 High "University Blue" colorways.

The sneaker model comes clad in a white/ice blue/black color scheme. The upper of the shoes is constructed of leather and supple nubuck materials. Most of the sneakers come clad in a clean white hue, which can be seen in the eyestay midsection, toe caps and midfoot panels.

Sole unit of the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Ice Blue" sneakers (Image via Nike)

The white hue contrasts with light blue nubuck overlays, which are affixed on the ankle and heels. The ice blue is added on the perforated vamp and plain cotton laces. A black hue is added to the sneaker's heel tabs, tongues and swoosh logos on the lateral and medial sides.

The look is finished off with white midsoles and icy blue rubber outsoles. The pair is rumored to release in spring 2023 via Nike, SNKRS and select retailers in full family sizes, including men's, grade school, pre-school, and toddler, for $135, $120, $80 and $65 respectively.

