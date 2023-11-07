New Balance 990v3 "Burgundy" sneakers: Where to get, price and more details explored

New Balance 990v3 "Burgundy" sneakers are the latest buzz in the sneaker community, promising a fresh take on a classic silhouette. Teddy Santis and New Balance have consistently updated their MADE in USA line, and this iteration is no exception.

The collaboration has become known for quality craftsmanship and stylish colorways, marking each release as a highly anticipated event.

The Fall/Winter 2023 collection has already introduced a range of hues, but the "Burgundy" version of the 990v3 has sneaker enthusiasts particularly excited.

The rich, deep red tone offers a perfect seasonal transition, fitting effortlessly into the cooler months' wardrobes. With the MADE in USA seal, buyers expect domestically sourced materials and a commitment to superior construction.

Scheduled for a 2023 release, the New Balance 990v3 "Burgundy" sneakers come with a retail price of $185. Though the exact date is not yet confirmed, the anticipation is mounting.

More details on New Balance 990v3 "Burgundy" sneakers

For over 100 years, New Balance has crafted its own path in the shoemaking world, evolving from its humble beginnings into a global icon known for innovation. Originating as a provider of arch supports, the brand has seamlessly transitioned into a purveyor of some of the most iconic sneakers on the market.

Throughout this journey, New Balance has remained unwavering in its commitment to comfort and timeless style, traits that are deeply embedded in its DNA. The New Balance 990v3 model is a prime example of the brand's dedication to merging traditional design with modern necessities.

As a part of their storied lineup, the 990v3 has captured the hearts of sneaker aficionados worldwide. It isn't just another shoe; it's a piece of New Balance's soul, reflecting a philosophy where functionality meets aesthetic finesse.

New Balance 990v3 "Burgundy" overview (Image via Sneaker News)

The upcoming New Balance 990v3 "Burgundy" sneakers epitomize the brand's storied heritage. Adorned with the iconic 'N' logo, these sneakers aren't just footwear; they're a statement of identity.

The brand's signature attention to detail is evident in every stitch and curve, promising not just style but also the comfort that New Balance is renowned for.

With the announcement of their release, the New Balance 990v3 "Burgundy" sneakers have quickly become the subject of much excitement and conversation.

The lush, deep burgundy colorway lends a touch of sophistication to the robust and reliable design of the 990v3, creating an allure that's both commanding and refined.

New Balance 990v3 (Image via Sneaker News)

This excitement is well-founded, as the "Burgundy" iteration is not just a visually arresting piece but also a reflection of New Balance's philosophy — blending the new with the tried-and-tested. It’s this balance that ensures the New Balance 990v3 "Burgundy" sneakers will stand out as the brand's century-old legacy, as well as its future.

The New Balance 990v3 "Burgundy" sneakers are set to be a striking addition to any sneaker collection. They'll be sold at select shops and on New Balance's website. With a mix of old-school charm and modern style, these kicks are a catch for anyone into sneakers or just looking for some cool new shoes.