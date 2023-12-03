Nike Blazer Mid "Waffle" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Blazer Mid shoes are dressed in another fresh ensemble for the model's upcoming release. This time, the silhouette comes clothed in a “Waffle” rendition. The Nike Blazer Mid "Waffle" sneakers will enter the footwear market sometime during the next few months, as reported by House of Heat.

Sneaker enthusiasts, however, should note that the actual release date is still awaited for confirmation from the Swoosh brand. These shoes will be offered via the online as well as offline outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other affiliated retail locations.

Nike Blazer Mid "Waffle" sneakers are composed of premium leather and suede overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

This winter, the delightful Nike Blazer Mid "Waffle" is ready to satisfy sneaker lovers' craving for footwear. It comes in tandem with the similarly savory Nike Dunk Low, which is also offered for purchase. A sophisticated combination of traditional craftsmanship and whimsical embellishments, the Nike Blazer Mid "Waffle" is a sneaker that is unique in its approach to style yet is close in spirit to the Dunk Low.

The outer layer of the shoe is constructed out of light sail leather, which creates a canvas that is both sleek and adaptable. The unique tongue design, made from woven cloth, gives its exterior a subtle but discernible richness. The waffle motif is subtly yet effectively included into the product's design, paying tribute to the beloved morning breakfast staple.

Inspired by the eye-catching grid arrangement of the waffle, this unique sneaker has a Swoosh overlay, tongue flap tags, and back portions that put a unique spin on it.

Take a closer look at the tongues and heels of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

A classic among Nike's footwear offerings, the Blazer is one of the Swoosh company's earliest styles. Originally designed as a shoe for basketball in 1973, Nike has kept developing versions of the celebrated sneaker over the years for multiple purposes.

Among the many markets that the Nike Blazer has entered over the years are the high-end and skateboarding industries. The initial development of the Blazer shape is highlighted on the website of the Swoosh, which points out the following:

“Originally introduced in 1972 as a basketball shoe, the Blazer has since transformed into a modern staple for skaters and sneakerheads alike. Maturing from a simple canvas high top to a leather mid top and casual low top, this shoe just gets better with age.”

The "Waffle" version of the Nike Blazer Mid sneakers is rumored to be in the process of being released shortly. If you are intrigued about getting your hands on the pair, it is recommended that you check out the SNKRS app or the Swoosh website in order to receive timely information about their arrival.

In addition, the sneaker community will also receive a similar “Waffle” makeup of the Nike Dunk Low model that appeared on the internet in the past few weeks. This Dunk Low “Waffle” shoe is anticipated to arrive sometime during the spring of 2024.

These shoes will be dropped with a selling price label of $125. They will be sold by Nike’s online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected sellers.