Every Nike Air Jordan sneaker releasing in February 2024

The Nike Air Jordan sneaker franchise has undeniably revolutionized the footwear industry with its series of sneakers that have become go-to footwear choices for sportsmen and sneakers fanatics.

From their eye-catching colorways to their cushioning system, this sneakers franchise has effectively bridged the gap between comfort and fashion, making each sneaker drop highly anticipated by fans globally.

These widely acclaimed silhouettes are released periodically by Nike. January saw some epic releases, such as the Air Jordan 1 "Yellow Ochre" and the Air Jordan 1 Low "Year of the Dragon," and February also promises an interesting lineup.

Are you on the lookout for every Nike Air Jordan sneaker to be released in February 2024? Below is a carefully curated list.

Nike Air Jordan sneakers releasing in February 2024

1. Jordan 5 retro "Lucky Green"

The Jordan 5 retro "Lucky Green" (Image via StockX)

This pair of mid-cut sneakers features an upper crafted from a combo of leather and mesh fabric, both dressed in a white hue. This serves as the base for the green highlights visible on the lining, tongue, "23" detailing on the side, and midsole to stand out.

The "Lucky Greens" are expected to be released on February 28, 2024, and will be sold for a retail price of $200 on the brand's website.

2. Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Black-White"

The Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Black-White" (Image via StockX)

These high-top shoes come in a dichromatic colorway featuring a black leather upper contrasted by white leather overlays. The brand name is embedded slightly below the collar in a black hue, while the Nike logo is embossed in a white hue on the side.

These shoes are expected to be released on February 24, 2024, and will be sold for a retail price of $180 on the brand's website.

3. Jordan 4 Retro "Bred Reimagined"

The Jordan 4 Retro "Bred Reimagined" (Image via StockX)

These recent iterations of the 4 retro series are featured in a black leather fabric constructed on the upper. Grey and red hues are embellished around the eyelets, sole, pull tab, and tongue, detailing the black base.

These kicks will be released on February 17, 2024, and will sell for $210 on the brand's website.

4. Jordan 1 Retro High 85 OG "Metallic Burgundy"

The Jordan 1 Retro High 85 OG "Metallic Burgundy" (Image via StockX)

These vintage-inspired shoes are enveloped in white leather material, with burgundy detailing on the padded collar and heel tab, likewise on the brand detailing, and a lugged rubber outsole that offers traction and stability.

These retro-inspired kicks are expected to be released on February 16, 2024, and will be sold for $180 on the brand's website.

5. Jordan 1 Low "Dune Red"

The Jordan 1 Low "Dune Red" (Image via StockX)

These Nike Air Jordan sneakers feature a white leather material on the upper, detailed by red leather panels that run from the toe bumper to the back of the sneakers.

This pair of low-top sneakers will be released on February 15, 2024, and will be sold for a retail price of $125 on the brand's website.

6. Jordan 1 Retro High "Metallic Gold"

The Jordan 1 Retro High "Metallic Gold"(Image via StockX)

These feminine shoes are built from white leather material, with golden detailing on the brand name, swoosh logo, and heel tab, while the brown hue of the gum outsole completes the overall color scheme of the sneakers.

These Nike Air Jordan sneakers are expected to be released on February 14, 2024, and will be sold for a retail price of $180 on the brand's website.

7. Jordan 3 Retro "Craft Ivory"

The Jordan 3 Retro "Craft Ivory" (Image via StockX)

These Nike Air Jordan sneakers feature a white calfskin leather fabric designed on the upper, featuring patches of grey-toned synthetic fabric embedded on the toe box and sides of the sneakers.

The "craft ivory" shoes are expected to be released on February 3, 2024, and will be sold for a retail price of $210 on the brand's website.

8. Jordan 2 Retro Low "Python"

The Jordan 2 Retro Low "Python" (Image via StockX)

These Jordan 2 Low "Python" sneakers are made from white synthetic leather material, with perforated detailing from the side to the toe box accented by python skin-like leather brown hue visible on the sides.

These Nike Air Jordan sneakers will be released on February 7, 2024, and will be sold for a retail price of $150 on the brand's website.

9. Jordan 1 Mid "The Greatest Aqua Tone"

The Jordan 1 Mid "The Greatest Aqua Tone" (Image via StockX)

These mid-top sneakers come in a color-block design, featuring a black suede fabric overlayed by blue and green leather materials, with highlights of white hue on the laces.

These Nike Air Jordan sneakers will be released on February 9, 2024, and will be sold for a retail price of $120 on the brand's website.

Mark your calendars for these Nike Air Jordan sneaker releases, and stay tuned for more updates.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.