Jordan Legacy 312 Low "Icy Blue and Green" sneakers: Everything we know so far

During the first week of May 2023, the launch news of a new version of Jordan Legacy 312 Low made its way to the internet. Now once again Jordan Brand will soon launch another version of the same sneaker model. The Jordan Legacy 312 Low draws inspiration from various Air Jordan models, paying homage to Michael Jordan's legacy. The shoe has also been designed with new brandings, such as the "23" insignia on the sides, which further immortalizes Michael Jordan's legacy.

The new version of Jordan Legacy 312 Low "Icy Blue and Green" sneakers do not have any official release date for now. The retail price tag for the pair is also unknown. However it can be expected that soon in the next few months of 2023, and the pair will see a release via the official Nike store, the SNKRS app, and other selected sneaker retailers.

The new Jordan Legacy 312 Low takes cues from the other upcoming Windy City-inspired release

Legacy 312 Low (Image via H°)

The Jordan Legacy 312 is making a triumphant comeback this summer with a new version that combines brilliant colors with high-end workmanship. The Don C-designed Jordan Legacy 312 has seen several inventive iterations, and its most recent iteration is no exception. This offering has the feel of an upcoming Windy City-inspired release, yet it uses a different color scheme while still paying homage to the Windy City.

The Jordan Legacy 312 basks in summertime glory in this version, with white leather uppers acting as the perfect backdrop. The split-blocked Swooshes include eye-catching gradient midsole features that flow into icy-translucent rubber outsoles in a throwback to the past.

A lighter interpretation of the color narrative unfolds as sky blues and mint greens take center stage and gently hug the shape. The baby blue and red forefoot straps are inspired by the tri-star design on the Chicago flag and maintain the Windy City link. The character and nod added by these straps help establish the color scheme for this soft hue.

The branding adopts a regal style with shiny gold accents, enhancing the richness of the shoes. As a subdued yet potent homage to Michael Jordan, the insoles are adorned with the #23 insignia. Additionally, the heel and vamp logo is subtly decorated in shiny gold, giving the entire look a regal dimension.

Legacy 312 Low (Image via H°)

The Legacy 312 seamlessly blends design elements from three iconic Jordan models. It incorporates the Air Jordan 1's iconic midfoot strap, the Air Jordan 3's elephant print detailing, and the Nike Air Trainer's midfoot and heel design. This unique combination creates a distinctive and eye-catching aesthetic.

The sneaker model is crafted with high-quality materials, such as authentic leather, suede, and synthetic overlays. These materials not only offer durability but also give the shoe a premium look and feel.

The Legacy 312 has a mid-top silhouette that provides ankle support and stability, making it suitable for basketball and other athletic activities. It also features Nike Air cushioning technology in the heel for responsive and comfortable impact protection during activities or sports.

Legacy 312 Low (Image via H°)

The Jordan Legacy 312 sneakers are one of the highly popular hybrid Jordan sneaker models as they are classy yet stylish. Stay tuned to know the official release date and other important details about the upcoming pair.

Poll : 0 votes