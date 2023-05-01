The latest Jordan Legacy 312 Low sneakers: Price and more details explored

The Jordan Legacy 312 Low is a sneaker model that pays homage to three iconic shoes of the past: Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3, and Nike Air Alpha Force. Designed by Don C, a fashion designer and longtime collaborator with Nike, the Jordan Legacy 312 Low is a blend of classic design elements from three different models, creating a unique and stylish sneaker that captures the spirit of Jordan Brand's legacy.

In 2022, Jordan Legacy 312 Low True Blue was released with a white, French blue, wolf gray, and university red colorway. A similar iteration of the model is coming soon with a few changes to the design. The release date of the upcoming new Jordan Legacy 312 Low sneakers hasn't been confirmed by the brand. However, the pair will be available via the Nike store and select sneaker retailers for $130.

The upcoming Jordan Legacy 312 Low sneakers feature premium tooling

Jordan's Legacy 312 Low sneakers are decked out in a weather-appropriate hue for the season. The sneaker feature splashes of color in addition to the predominant blue, white, and gray.

A thick, visible layer of suede contrasts starkly against the white forefoot straps and upper parts of the pair. The shaggy neutral leather mudguards are trimmed in tan, as are the bright blue toes, the embroidered leather tongue logos, and the tumble-designed gray heel panels.

Two-toned red fabric basketball-textured along with smooth leathers are used for the swooshes, while standard nylon is used for the tongue. Stylish touches include a shiny gold heel, vamp logo, and a frosty blue rubber sole.

The Jordan Legacy 312 Low features a low-top silhouette with a mix of leather and synthetic materials, as well as a unique strap that wraps around the heel. The sneakers also incorporate classic design elements from Air Jordan 1, such as the iconic Swoosh logo and the Wings logo on the ankle collar, and elephant print detailing on the toe box and heel from Air Jordan 3.

The sneaker model has been released in various colorways, with some of the most popular ones featuring vibrant colors such as red, blue, and yellow. The sneakers have also been worn by several high-profile athletes and celebrities, further solidifying their place as a must-have sneaker for fans of Jordan Brand and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

Jordan Legacy 312 Low is a sneaker model that beautifully blends the best design elements of three iconic shoes into one stunning creation. Designer Don C's expertly crafted design has resulted in a shoe that is both classic and contemporary, capturing the essence of Jordan Brand's legacy while also setting new standards for style and innovation.

With the Jordan Legacy 312 Low, Jordan Brand has once again proven that it is a true innovator in the world of sneakers, pushing the boundaries of design and style to create a shoe that is truly one of a kind.

