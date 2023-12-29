Air Jordan 2 Low “Python” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

On December 20, 2023, Nike’s Jordan Brand officially introduced its Retro Spring 2024 collection, which featured Air Jordan 2 Low “Python” sneakers. This colorway is decked in a White/Cement Grey-Sanddrift-Neutral Grey-Sail palette. These shoes boast a white base with eponymous Python-inspired accents on top.

Based on the information provided by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other reports, it is believed that the Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "Python" sneaker will be released on February 7, 2024. Individuals who are intrigued by shoes ought to be aware of the fact that the sportswear brand has not yet issued any official statements on its items.

The retail price tag for each pair of these sneakers will be set at $150 when they are made available to the general public for purchase.

It has been reported that these men's sneakers will be made available through Nike's online and physical shopping locations, as well as through the SNKRS app and a number of other connected retailers.

Air Jordan 2 Low “Python” sneakers feature cement grey branding accents on top

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via JD Sports)

The resurgence of the Air Jordan 2 has been extremely successful for Jordan's business. Over the course of the past few months, a wide variety of renditions, featuring both high and low-cut styles, have been made available for sale to both men and women.

The arrival of AJ 2 is not going to be slowed down by Jordan's business in the coming year as well. You can anticipate seeing a significant number of Air Jordan 2 Retros in 2024 as well, given that there are plenty more in store for us this year.

A whole new hue of the Air Jordan 2 Retro Low is included in the collection of retro footwear that Jordan Brand is releasing for the spring of 2024.

This particular AJ 2 Low, known as the Python edition, is available in the colors white, cement grey, sanddrift, and sail. The top layer was constructed with a combination of white leather along with Python-inspired textures in a sanddrift finish.

Sail is used to decorate the eyelets, lace fasteners, and midsoles made of plastic. The appearance is finished off with a cement gray colorway that features the Wings insignia on the tongue, lining, and solid rubber outer sole unit.

According to the Nike pressroom, the design of these sneakers has been influenced by the "Light Bone" colorway of the Air Jordan 11 Low, which was released in 2019.

The Nike website highlights the origins of the widely recognized Jordan 2 shape as well as its evolution over time.

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ Il laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty.”

It further continues,

“Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style.”

Be on the lookout for the forthcoming Air Jordan 2 Low "Python" sneakers, which are anticipated to be readily available for purchase in retail locations within the first few months of the year 2024.

By utilizing the SNKRS app or by signing up on the Nike site, anyone who is interested in purchasing these sporting shoes can easily receive updates regarding their arrival.

In addition to this “Python” variant, the shoe label will also offer the “Black/Varsity Red” colorway of the Air Jordan 2 Low model as part of its Jordan Brand Retro Spring 2024 lineup.